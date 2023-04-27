With the end of Title 42 looming, U.S. senators called on Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls to describe the impact of the migrant influx on the community and what he expects from the end of Title 42, which is set to permanently end on May 11.

Issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Title 42 allows the U.S. government to turn away migrants at the border and/or return them to their country of origin. Many officials expect that the end of the public health policy will lead to increased migrant flows and worsen the “humanitarian crisis.”

