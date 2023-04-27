With the end of Title 42 looming, U.S. senators called on Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls to describe the impact of the migrant influx on the community and what he expects from the end of Title 42, which is set to permanently end on May 11.
Issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Title 42 allows the U.S. government to turn away migrants at the border and/or return them to their country of origin. Many officials expect that the end of the public health policy will lead to increased migrant flows and worsen the “humanitarian crisis.”
During a Homeland Security Committee hearing held Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), chair of the Senate Border Management Subcommittee, and fellow senators, both Republican and Democratic, heard from four witnesses that included Nicholls, Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa II, Pima County Deputy County Administrator and Chief Medical Officer Francisco Garcia and Police Chief Kevin Hearod of McAlester, Oklahoma.
“This crisis is not new. It’s one that has progressively worsened year after year, administration after administration, due to the federal government’s repeated failures to address our broken border and immigration system. And while inaction continues, the price for these failures falls on local communities, which risks safety and endangers the well being of migrants,” Sinema said.
“As we will hear from our witnesses today, border communities face difficult decisions when left to fend for themselves in the face of a problem. That is not their responsibility, choosing how to allocate their limited finances and staff to manage these additional challenges,” she added.
Sinema shared some of the challenges. “Late last year, I heard from the fire chief in San Luis, a small community of roughly 37,000 individuals right on the Arizona Mexico border. At that time, three of his city’s ambulances were being used solely to care for migrants, leaving just two remaining for the community,” she said.
The numbers of migrants, mostly asylum seekers, crossing in the Yuma sector reached 260,000 in fiscal year 2021, and a new record of 310,000 was set in fiscal year 2022. This year to date, the Yuma sector has had 120,000 migrants and 8,000 known get-aways. In December 2021, the migrant volumes peaked at 1,500 a day.
“Yuma Sector cannot process migrants fast enough and intermittently stopped picking up migrants. Many migrants traveled into Yuma,” Nicholls said.
As a result, in March 2021, the Regional Center for Border Health began coordinating the transportation of the migrants out of the community.
Nicholls has proclaimed two local emergencies to prevent a “disaster” of large groups of people without resources. The attempt to repeal Title 42 in December 2022 resulted in similar volumes which led to local emergency declarations by Yuma County and the cities of San Luis and Somerton.
“I want to stress the migrant crisis has negatively impacted Yuma far beyond what might meet the public eye,” Nicholls said.
The agricultural industry is impacted by migrants entering fields. The crops must be destroyed to maintain food safety. This costs the farmer $10,000 per acre and does not account for the wages lost by the workers.
In 2022, Yuma Regional Medical Center had a dramatic increase in migrant patients for emergency care, intensive care and maternity care. These efforts have resulted in $26 million in unreimbursed care.
“The economic growth of Yuma is compromised by this crisis. An Italian company looking to invest would not consider Yuma because of this crisis. Up to five times a day, our chamber and our Business Bureau answer calls asking how safe is it in Yuma. We are not able to determine this loss of economic activity,” the mayor added.
With the suspension of Title 42, Nicholls expects the daily volume of migrants to double to more than 1,000 people per day. He believes Border Patrol agents and the nonprofit organization will become overwhelmed, leaving migrants on the streets of Yuma.
“This crisis is a federal issue. The federal government needs to own the entirety of the situation and not push it off to local governments and (nonprofit organizations),” Nicholls said.
He offered suggestions for short-term relief: President Biden could declare a state of emergency “and send a message of no more trafficking.” FEMA should take over the migrant sheltering and utilize their capabilities and resources. No migrants should be released into a community with less than a million residents as the NGO response is unsustainable in smaller communities.
The National Guard can provide transportation as needed. Assign more judges to the border or use video conferencing to quicken the asylum judicial process. Implementing policies from the past, like Operation Streamline, will impact the flow, reducing the burdens on communities as well as the Department of Homeland Security, he said.
Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) agreed with the need to assign more judges. As an example, he noted that when a migrant crosses into Yuma and requests asylum, Border Patrol will ask where the migrant would like to process their claim. If they select New York City, they’re released on their own recognizance to make it to New York.
“The next date for their first hearing, not their determination if they will receive asylum, the next date available in New York City right now is in 2033,” Lankford said, adding that their follow-up court date is eight years after that.
“So currently an individual crossing in Yuma that says I want to request asylum will be 18 years before final determination,” he added.
Sinema asked Nicholls what factors led him to declare a state of emergency. He explained that the city charter allows for such a declaration in times when there is “great danger of life.”
He declared the first emergency when the Border Patrol indicated it would start releasing migrants into the city. “We were going to end up with people on the streets that wouldn’t have resources, that wouldn’t have shelter, wouldn’t have food, no one to receive them, and to me that is an endangerment to life,” he said.
Nicholls also noted that transportation options for leaving the city are limited, with two buses a day, which are generally at capacity.
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) asked the witnesses whether they considered the situation a “crisis.” Nicholls replied: “Yes, this is a crisis. I don’t know how you look at these numbers. And when you triple or double the previous high, how that doesn’t create a concern. That would be called a crisis.”
Lankford pointed out that Yuma, with a population of 100,000, saw more than 300,000 people cross the border in one year. “I want people to understand the scope of what you’re dealing with as a challenge there, and I cannot imagine the challenge on city services.”
The senator noted that migrants are coming from “literally all over the world,” including Eastern Europe, Africa, Central and South America and Asia.
“The last time I was in Yuma, there was a significant number of folks. In fact, if I remember correctly, the particular month I was there was in January last time I was in Yuma. There were more people that had crossed illegally that month from Uzbekistan into Yuma than there was from El Salvador. And by the way, all Salvador is closer than Uzbekistan. But there are people literally coming from all over the world here, and we have no criminal history, no background, no information on those individuals,” Lankford said.
Nicholls noted that to date, Yuma had seen migrants from 112 different countries.
Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) praised the nonprofit organizations that have stepped up. “I have fought to ensure that there’s robust federal funding for the emergency food and shelter program to support these local efforts,” he said.
As for U.S. asylum laws, Padilla said: “The United States law is very clear. Individuals, with some exceptions, do have the right to seek asylum at our border. Doesn’t mean it’s automatically granted. But it is lawful to seek asylum at our border whether they arrive at a port of entry or not …
“But unfortunately, physically coming to the borders is often the only option for many individuals, because there’s such limited ways to apply for admission into the U.S. from other countries. It’s one of the many things that’s broken in our comprehensive system.”
In fiscal year 2022, the U.S. admitted 25,465 refugees, down from over 200,000 when the U.S. refugee program first began, with 140,000 employment-based green cards available and 55,000 university visas granted every year.
“My takeaway is, if we expand the numbers of people being able to lawfully come and make that process a little bit easier or clearer, that benefits everybody and takes at least some of the pressure off those who seek to migrate off,” Padilla said.
In response, Lankford noted that the U.S. has “very low screening threshold. The first set of questions that we ask at the border is just, are you afraid in your country? And if they say yes, they’re in the process.”
Lankford added that many migrants are coming for economic reasons and to reunite with family, not due to injustice. “If you can’t find a safe place in your home country, in most of the world, you cross into the next safe country … That’s Canadian law. That’s true in most areas of Europe as well. If you actually cross into that country, they’re gonna say, did you request asylum in the country before you came into this country? If you’re coming into Yuma from Uzbekistan, you’ve crossed into quite a few countries before you got to our border to be able to cross into, but that’s not being applied right now in the United States.”
With the end of Title 42 two weeks away, Sinema expressed concerns about the federal government’s preparations “or lack thereof.” She asked the witnesses what DHS must do to ensure that this change in policy doesn’t negatively impact their communities.
Nicholls stated that resources must be put in place before the arrival of the 660,000 migrants that are expected with the end of Title 42. Those resources include ambulances, containers with food and supplies, medical supplies, medical professionals and mobile shelters. Transportation is the single biggest thing that could help alleviate the issue on the communities at the border, he noted.
Increased staffing is needed to decompress the duties of agents. Sheltering operations need to be taken over by FEMA and/or the National Guard.
“And then some diplomacy with Mexico to try to turn these caravans around to have denial before they get to the border. And if there’s processes that need to happen, maybe we can facilitate those asylum discussions into Mexico. And then really just the implementation of things that have worked in the past, like Operation Streamline, would be one of those things that we could modernize and get it out,” he added.
Sinema noted that in 2019, she secured over $1 billion in funding to help ease the financial burden on nonprofits and local communities that are providing food, shelter and other services to migrants to ensure that the migrant crisis does not become a homelessness crisis.
“Funding is important, but there are limits to organizations, and we need to recognize that,” he noted. “For NGOs in particular, they don’t have a deep war chest to go to pull continual funding out of so I believe in the short term they would shut down just for lack of billing ability, to pay their employees, cover expenses, pay for buses, those things are critical to managing what’s there today.”
Cutting off funding would result in street releases of up to 1,000 people a day in Yuma. “Yuma’s not adjacent too much so you’re not going to be able to just walk to the next town … So those people are going to get orphaned into the community, and at that rate of release, I can can’t even begin to fathom what that kind of impact would be on food, on sheltering, particularly as we enter the 120-degree temperature ranges, on just life and safety for those people alone,” Nicholls said.
The testimony and comments received at the hearing and in the coming days will become part of the Congressional permanent record and will be pulled by congressional staff and others who are researching potential legislation.