Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls will present his State of the City address during the virtual “Good Morning, Yuma!” event hosted by the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
The event will start at 7 a.m. and will be streamed live on the Facebook feeds of the chamber, City of Yuma and Yuma Sun.
The event is sponsored by the Yuma Investment Group and will include some of its usual features, including soapboxes from chamber members.
No fees and no check-ins required. For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.