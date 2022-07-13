Yuma and the Marine Corps Air Station have reached a new pact for wastewater treatment services.
The City Council unanimously approved the agreement, which entitles MCAS to an average daily flow of 500,000 gallons per day of wastewater at the Figueroa Avenue treatment facility and a maintenance cost contribution of $5,000 per year for the Yuma Valley Interceptor.
The agreement also calls for a 12.5% contribution toward capital improvement costs to the Figueroa Avenue Water Pollution Control Facility.
In addition, the agreement indicates that MCAS will pay a monthly wastewater invoice calculated as 45% of the total monthly volume production of the MCAS’s Main Base’s Water Treatment Plant water production, applied to the current approved wastewater rate schedule for the city.
The agreement also requires MCAS to pay the city for treatment services within 30 days from the date of the billing. Any additional capacity or peak flow requires the written agreement of the parties.
The agreement continues to provide for the monitoring of the quality of the sewage and wastewater and for investigation by the city of any suspected violations of the acceptable effluent discharge concentration, according to a staff report.
MCAS and the city first entered into an agreement in 1968. The agreement has been modified several times through the years with significant changes occurring in 1982, which allowed sewer services to the 16th Street Housing, an apartment complex open to active military members and their families.
Another change to the agreement in 1985 allowed the city to be reimbursed for capital expenses incurred at the Figueroa Avenue treatment facility.
In other action, the council approved the purchase of replacement parts and services used in the city’s water treatment for the next five years. The purchase includes Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) turbidimeters, dissolved oxygen meter parts and technical service for chlorine analyzers from Hach Co. of Loveland, Colorado, for an estimated annual expenditure of $160,000.
The items purchased from this vendor include service and replacement parts to ensure the instrumentation stays up to date and technical support is always available when needed, stated a staff report.
The reports also noted that the service and parts are only provided by Hach Co. and no other hardware or software can replace it without re-engineering the entire system.
The Hach service and instruments “provide a vital role in the production of quality city water and treatment of wastewater,” staff said.
In addition, the council, after conducting a public hearing earlier to determine compliance with the conditions of approval for rezoning, adopted an ordinance extending the time to comply with the rezoning conditions for property located at the southwest corner of 24th Street and 33rd Drive.
In 2007, the council adopted an ordinance authorizing the property be rezoned from agriculture to low density residential. The ordinance listed seven conditions of approval that would need to be completed within two years. Condition No. 4 called for a one-foot non-access easement over the entire 24th Street frontage of the property.
However, the zoning expired because the owner of the parcel did not complete the conditions of approval. The property was then sold, and the current property owner has submitted the documents required to satisfy the remaining conditions and validate the new zoning, which allows for the property owner to move forward with the proposed subdivision.
In addition, by addressing Condition No. 4 through the subdivision plat process, there is no need to include such wording in the original ordinance. Staff therefore requested the removal of this condition from the ordinance.
State law indicates that if the time for completion of a condition expires, the city must notify the owner, schedule a public hearing and take administrative action to “extend, remove, or determine compliance with the schedule for development or take legislative action to cause the property to revert to its former zoning classification.”
In this case, staff pointed out that the property owner has completed all the required conditions and still wants the property rezoned to low density residential.
The adopted ordinance amends the original one by removing Condition No. 4 and extends the deadline for compliance from two years to 16 years.
The council also adopted two rezoning ordinances, the first rezoning 36.11 acres located at the northwest corner of Avenue 8E and 36th Street from medium density residential with a planned unit development overlay to medium density residential without the PUD.
The other ordinance rezoned 7,000 square feet located at 1168 S. 3rd Ave. from general commercial to medium density residential, while maintaining the existing infill overlay.