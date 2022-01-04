Yuma Medjool Date Festival returns to downtown Saturday

Two years since the last Medjool Date Festival, the downtown event returns in person to Yuma’s Main Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The nationally recognized fresh fruit festival celebrates the “wonderful and tasty” date fruit, grown right here in the desert Southwest, noted a city news release.
All of the major local and regional date fruit growers will be on site selling their product and providing samples.
The event features a full lineup of entertainment, including live music and community performances, including local band Radical Rewind. This Saturday is also Elvis’ birthday and musical performances will pay tribute to the artist.
“It has definitely been a while since our last downtown block party,” said Joanne Fiser, Yuma festivals coordinator. “I am excited to see the festivities back on Main Street, and dates are my favorite, so I can’t wait.”
This family-friendly event is open to all ages and there is no charge for admission or parking. The festival will feature a Kids’ Bounce Zone where all-day play costs just $3 per child.
Yuma Medjool Date Festival sponsors include Bard Valley Date Growers, Imperial Date Gardens, State Farm’s Cathy Nuetzi and local broadcasters Monster Media and El Dorado Broadcasters.