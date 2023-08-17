On average, Yuma sees about 2.8 inches of rainfall annually. This weekend, the county might just see about a year’s worth in the span of a few days. The National Weather Service Phoenix Office is forecasting Yuma will see 2-3 inches of rain from Saturday through early Monday as a result of Tropical Storm Hilary increasing moisture in the region.

“We’re monitoring what is now Tropical Storm Hilary that’s located just off the coast of southwest Mexico,” NWS Phoenix Meteorologist Gabriel Lojera said. “That system is going to be moving northwestward and it’s going to be moving northward along the Baja Peninsula as we head into the weekend and so that is going to bring up a good deal of tropical moisture into the area…”

