On average, Yuma sees about 2.8 inches of rainfall annually. This weekend, the county might just see about a year’s worth in the span of a few days. The National Weather Service Phoenix Office is forecasting Yuma will see 2-3 inches of rain from Saturday through early Monday as a result of Tropical Storm Hilary increasing moisture in the region.
“We’re monitoring what is now Tropical Storm Hilary that’s located just off the coast of southwest Mexico,” NWS Phoenix Meteorologist Gabriel Lojera said. “That system is going to be moving northwestward and it’s going to be moving northward along the Baja Peninsula as we head into the weekend and so that is going to bring up a good deal of tropical moisture into the area…”
Per Lojera, Sunday is going to be “the worst in terms of impacts.” NWS Phoenix notes there will be a major risk of thunderstorms with heavy flooding rainfall in southwest Arizona and southeast California Saturday and Sunday. Significant flooding is possible.
And while the Yuma region has been seeing more clouds this week, Lojera remarked that they’re unrelated.
“That’s related to an upper-level low pressure system that’s located off the west coast of California so that’s why we’ve got more mid- to high-level clouds,” he said. “Now, that upper-level low pressure system is going to bring the system up north. It’s going to capture this system and it’s gonna bring it up north.”
NWS Phoenix’s area forecast discussion states the overall pattern will begin changing Friday. Tropical Storm Hilary is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and its movement into Yuma County will create a surge of moisture and slightly lower-than-normal temperatures.
“We’re forecasting significant rainfall events,” Lojera said. “As of right now, our forecast calls for two to three inches of rain across the Yuma area, which is a lot of rainfall given that you don’t see much in the way of rainfall throughout the year. So two to three inches is significant.
“We could expect to see potential flash flooding across the area. There’s also a potential as well for strong winds so we can see some gusts in excess of 30, 40 miles per hour. That’s going to be another concern in addition to the potential for flash flooding is the strong winds.”
Because of this, Lojera recommends staying home during rainfall and avoid driving if possible. If that’s not an option, avoid flooded areas.
“If you see a road that’s that’s under water, just turn around and find an alternate route because you never know how deep that floodwater can be,” he said. “Just to be safe rather than sorry, find a different route because you could be underestimating the depth of that water and then as you go through that floodwater, you could be stuck and then you can be in a critical situation.”
Urban areas and areas along washes are the likeliest to experience flooding, he added. Washes don’t tend to absorb rainwater very well.
“... Any heavy rain that falls can instantaneously become runoff so those areas, those urbanized areas as well as the washes can be particularly susceptible to flash flooding,” Lojera said.
The chance of measurable rain for the weekend is currently greater than 80%. Rainfall amounts could change depending on the track of the storm so Lojera said there’s a potential for over 3 inches of rain “but as of right now, based on the latest forecast track and intensity, we’re calling for two to three inches at this point.”
As the weekend approaches, Yumans will benefit from paying attention to weather conditions and staying indoors.
“Continue to monitor our latest forecasts,” Lojera said. “This weekend we’re gonna see pretty high impact events across the region so people need to be taking this seriously. Do not be venturing out doing outdoor activities given the potential for heavy rainfall activity. Especially, that flooding is going to be a high threat given the rainfall amounts we’re expecting.”
