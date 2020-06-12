An 83-year-old man died Thursday after he lost control of his three-wheeled motorcycle on 40th Street and crashed into a tree, Yuma police said.
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the 5000 block of East 40th Street at about 3:50 p.m, according to a news release from the Yuma Police Department.
The initial investigation revealed that the man was riding a red 2012 Can-Am motorcycle and traveling eastbound on 40th Street. The vehicle went through the stop sign at Avenue 5E and veered left into the westbound lane, police said. The vehicle then left the roadway hit a dirt berm, rolled and collided with a citrus tree.
The rider of the Can-Am was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, police said.
The case is still under investigation, and YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to call them at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.