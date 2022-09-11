Yuma is considering adding more enforcement “teeth” to its fireworks code by allowing the city to go after property owners, not just the tenants, and fine violators $1,000.
In response to an increase in the use of fireworks and complaints related to their use, the City Council introduced a text amendment to the ordinance that regulates fireworks.
A report noted that after major holidays, residents go to city staff and elected officials “expressing frustration over disruptive noise, damaged property, lost or frightened pets, injuries to pets and livestock, exacerbation or triggering of mental health disorders, and lessened quality of life.”
The report also noted that the Humane Society of Yuma “fills, or nearly fills, to capacity with pets who have escaped while stressed and frightened by fireworks.”
In addition, public and private property is endangered by falling sparks and combustibles. First responders get more calls, with the Fire Department responding to fires and injuries caused by firework use, and the Police Department responding to noise complaints and trying to determine if a call is fireworks or shots-fired.
“The City Council understands and shares the community’s exasperation,” the report stated.
In 2015, the Arizona Legislature declared fireworks a matter of “statewide concern” and took the authority to regulate fireworks away from local governments. It required that violations be civil.
However, Emily Hart, assistant city prosecutor and police legal advisor, explained that the state never created the requisite court rules and procedures necessary for enforcement.
“As such, when relying on State law to regulate fireworks at a local level, the citations are voided by the court as unenforceable,” the report said.
Local governments sought to regain control over their jurisdictions. This year, the state relinquished some local control over limited areas of fireworks regulation, particularly, the ability of cities and towns to civilly regulate the hours and times of use.
But, Hart said, the state still maintains preemption over municipalities.
To take advantage of the limited areas in which the state has granted local control, while also avoiding running afoul of state preemption and risking a lawsuit from the state, city staff noted that the current code must be amended.
The proposed text amendments mirror the state law, while also adopting language that allows the city to exert control in the limited areas allowed by the Legislature. Unlike the state, the city has civil procedural rules, which will allow enforcement of these ordinances in the Yuma Municipal Court.
“The primary benefit of the new ordinance is, No. 1, it brings us into compliance with state law because we’ve been preempted from a lot of things,” Hart said.
“What it also does is make a fireworks violation a civil offense, that now is in compliance with state law. Unfortunately, the state law had never created procedural rules for civil offenses. So we were unable to actually enforce it at a state level. We do have civil procedural rules in our local court so this now creates the ability for both enforcement and prosecution of fireworks violations,” she added.
Councilman Gary Knight noted that he favored the proposed change. “Whatever we can do to help prevent the fireworks going off at all hours of the night,” he said. “We don’t have to single out the person that is actually firing off the firing actually doing the deed. We can fine the property owner for allowing that to happen on his property. Is that correct?”
“That’s correct,” Hart said. “For illegal fireworks, which are illegal all year-round, they’re the ones that explode and the ones that shoot into the air, the state gave us a little bit of wiggle room in terms of our enforcement of those and so we chose to use that wiggle room to expand the definitions of not only who can be prosecuted but also some of the prohibited behaviors.
“So it should help with the enforcement. It treats it more like a public nuisance so that instead of knowing who lit the fuse, if law enforcement is saying our neighbors are seeing aerials from a backyard, they can chase a homeowner or the landlord,” Hart added.
Some people are under the “misconception” that during the hours specified, “anything goes,” Knight said. However, he noted, “the only thing that goes, the only thing that’s permitted during those hours are the permitted fireworks so if they go boom or fly in the air, they’re illegal all the time. Is that correct?”
Hart confirmed that anything that goes into the air or explodes, such as firecrackers, roman candles and aerial mortars, are illegal all year long. They are never permitted except for displays that acquire a city permit.
“The only ones that are allowed during those holiday windows are things such as fountains, ground items or handheld items, such as sparklers,” Hart said.
“So if a person was actually using the legal, permitted fireworks, it wouldn’t really matter what time because we would never hear them, we would never even know they were doing it,” Knight said. “They’re allowed between the times that’s stated, they’re allowed to do it, but they still don’t make any noise. They wouldn’t keep anybody awake, they wouldn’t frighten anyone’s pets, we wouldn’t even know they were doing it as long as they were using legal fireworks.”
Knight added: “Just because we’ve got some stated hours, that only pertains to legal fireworks and not anything else.”
He also pointed out the proposed fine. “It doesn’t say ‘may,’ it doesn’t say ‘can be,’ it doesn’t say ‘at the judge’s discretion.’ It says ‘there shall be a $1,000 fine,’ so that puts about as much teeth as we’re allowed by state law.”
A resident, Fred Brown, asked how it applies to fireworks set off on a public road as opposed to private property and in cases when violators are tenants, not property owners.
Hart explained that the use of fireworks is always prohibited in public roadways and if anyone is seen using them in a public roadway or possessing illegal fireworks, the ordinance can be enforced against them as well.
As for landlords, she added, “they are responsible for what happens on their property even though they have tenants. And so they could be held responsible as well.”
And a cul-de-sac would not be treated differently, she added.
The city pointed out that, even with the limitations placed on the city, residents can still pursue civil actions against individuals who use fireworks that cause damage or injury, endanger persons or property, disrupt personal quality of life, or create a private nuisance. Options include insurance claims, court injunctions and lawsuits between the private person and the individual causing damage.