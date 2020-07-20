Yuma staff proposed changes that would combine and shorten subdivision and permitting processes, with some proposals coming at the suggestion of the development community.
Randall Crist, director of community development, and Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development, presented the proposed changes to the City Council on Wednesday.
Some of the proposals involve the subdivision and lot split process. A subdivision is the division of land into four or more parcels, a process that requires a hearing. A lot split is the division of land into three or fewer parcels, a review process that can be done administratively and does not require approval by a legislative body.
The current subdivision process for a preliminary plat includes a review and approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission and takes at least eight weeks. A final plat is reviewed by the commission and approved by the council in a 12-week process. Together, the subdivision process takes 20 weeks to complete.
Occurring simultaneously is the permitting process, with construction drawings called plats being reviewed by various departments, such as Building Safety, Fire, Utilities, etc.
Currently, for a preliminary plat, a designer will submit preliminary paving, grading, drainage, water, sewer, landscaping plans and boundary and topographic maps, later followed by another submittal of the same plans and maps called the final plat.
“We feel this is repetitive and can cause the designer time and energy,” Crist said. “We also feel that it causes city staff time and energy to review the construction documents basically twice and there’s very little change between the preliminary construction documents and the final,” Crist said.
DESIGNER FEEDBACK
Crist and Linville reached out to local engineers to discuss the current process and to ask for suggestions for improvement. Crist noted that the feedback they heard the most is a need to shorten the time period and combine some of the processes.
However, there is one suggestion they will not be able to implement, something they heard from almost all of the designers. They want to mirror the county’s lot split requirements by increasing the number of lots that can be created with a lot split to five. But, Crist explained, “the state statute does not allow us to do that.”
Based on the feedback, Linville said, they are proposing reducing the timeline by five weeks by eliminating the final plat review by the Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission would only review the preliminary plat and the final plat would go straight to the council for approval. The entire process would take 15 weeks.
“While we would be eliminating that step, the remainder of our process would remain relatively unchanged,” including notifying surrounding property owners, Linville said. “There are very little changes typically between the preliminary and final plats and very oftentimes the Planning and Zoning Commission has very few questions on a final plat.”
For the permitting process, instead of having developers submit preliminary construction drawings, Crist recommends setting up a meeting, either in person or virtually, with the designer to “hash out any of the controversial type things, talk about where the sewer connection would be made, then actually have the designer submit a full package of construction drawings one time. We would be running that concurrently with the plat that Alyssa spoke about, and we feel that would save a lot of time, and a lot of repetition and confusion, quite frankly.”
This takes down the process to seven weeks. He noted that there is a “lot of desire” to speed up the process for smaller subdivisions with 10 lots or fewer.
MOVING FORWARD
Linville explained that the plan is to update the subdivision code with a text amendment and once changed properly inform the development community of the changes.
Mayor Doug Nicholls noted that he asked for a shorter process at the last council retreat and he appreciated staff taking it on. He said he feels it’s moving in the right direction and likes the emphasis on collaboration and common sense.
Councilman Chris Morris agreed that the proposals made a lot of sense and made the processes more efficient.
Councilman Mike Shelton asked how the proposed changes would affect the public’s ability to provide input, in particular, those who are renters. Linville noted that for a subdivision the city notifies property owners within a 300-foot radius through the mail and with postings, newspaper notices and neighborhood meetings, which is beyond what the state requires.
“It gets tricky to do more than is required, but that’s another discussion with Legal (Department),” Linville said.
“I think the community will be a little more responsive because you’re moving things a little faster for them,” Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop said, and then asked, “Is the department fully staffed to move at a faster pace?” Crist replied that although understaffed, they are keeping their “heads above water” and the proposed changes would help out staff.
Councilman Gary Knight said he liked the shorter timelines especially when “hang ups” occur when the Planning and Zoning Commission doesn’t have a quorum to conduct a meeting.
Nicholls added that as someone who engages in this process, the proposals “makes complete sense.” Crist said they will continue “to look for better ways to do business.”