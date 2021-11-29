The Yuma Multiversity Corp. Board of Directors has elected Somerton City Manager Jerry Cabrera and Marco “Tony” Reyes, chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors to serve on the board.
The nominations and election took place during YMVC’s board development meetings earlier this year. Both terms began on Oct. 19.
A resident of San Luis, Arizona, Reyes attended the Gadsden Elementary School, Kofa High School in Yuma and received multiple certificates, including Arizona police officer certification from the ALETA Police Academy; air conditioning, solar and heating technician certification from UTI Universal Training Institute; real estate license from the Arizona Advanced Real Estate Institute; and nonprofit management certification from Arizona State University.
He also attended the Bank of America Development Leadership Institute and multiple community and economic development courses.
Reyes served the citizens of San Luis for many years, including 10 years as mayor. He also has served as executive director of Comite De Bien Estar, a community development nonprofit organization focused on housing and quality of life issues in South County for the last 35 years.
“We are collaborating to improve ourselves through higher education while looking forward to a better future,” Reyes said.
“Through educational training for young people and adults, the work ethic it cultivates, the skills it imparts to entire families, I feel success will improve the quality of life for residents of all our communities,” he added.
Born in Yuma and raised in Somerton, Cabrera was appointed last year as city manager of Somerton. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northern Arizona University and a master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix.
Prior to his current role, Cabrera was employed by the Regional Center for Border Health and Somerton Elementary School, where he moved up the ranks to assistant superintendent.
He has been active in many boards, from Yuma Community Foundation, Yuma County Food Bank and, most recently, Somerton Rotary, Yuma HOME Consortium, Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority and various other committees.
In addition, he still holds his elementary school certification, mediation certification, Myers-Briggs Type Indicator trainer certification and student hearing officer.
In accepting the nomination, Cabrera stated, “I am very excited to be part of an extraordinary bridge building to higher education and needs of Yuma County’s future.”
Doug Nicholls, Yuma mayor and YMVC board chairman, welcomed the new board members. “We’re thrilled to have both Tony and Jerry join the YMVC Board of Directors,” he said.
“They have integral knowledge of San Luis and Somerton, representing the youngest and fastest growing part of the Greater Yuma region. The YMVC Board has an overarching goal to increase membership to represent the entirety of the Greater Yuma region,” Nicholls added.