Yuma Multiversity Campus Corporation will receive support from Yuma Regional Medical Center to provide project management for a Phase 2 feasibility study. This phase will include a strategic assessment and market analysis to assess the present and future need for a skilled workforce by regional employers.
Data collected from the assessment will be used to collaboratively develop an actionable five-year strategic plan. Regional employers, education leaders, elected officials and nonprofits focused on education and workforce development will be invited to participate in the project, which is expected to take nine months to complete.
“Yuma Regional Medical Center understands the profound impact and need of a skilled workforce,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO. “The long-term effects of increasing access to higher education will elevate our entire community. It’s our privilege and commitment to support important initiatives such as this.”
In 2019, Mayor Doug Nicholls led the creation of a steering committee to develop a full university presence in Greater Yuma. The vision was to foster a culture of degree-earning and higher education by providing support and continued expansion of the state’s universities and colleges locally.
With the support of grant funding from APS Foundation and Arizona Community Foundation, in February 2020, YMVC appointed Jim Schuessler to serve as president and CEO of the newly formed organization. Since that time Schuessler has invested well over a thousand hours directly engaging primary employers, education and nonprofits focused on education and workforce development.
“Yuma County has so much going for it,” Schuessler said. “Our population has grown at twice the rate of the nation over the past two decades, but local education attainment has not kept pace.”
Schuessler noted that regional companies employ skilled workers requiring advanced degrees and would prefer to hire from people in the area provided that they have the skills necessary.
“I’ve been assured repeatedly that if we can develop the talent here in Yuma County there is a desire to hire locally,” he said.
YMVC’s mission is to be a “collaborative organization, bridging higher education, industry and prospective talent to provide the means to achieve skilled careers of today and the future.” By increasing local access to higher education and improved outcomes, Greater Yuma can expect increased wage potential, lower unemployment and underemployment, increased sustainability and a thriving population, the organization stated in a press release.
Increasing higher education outcomes is a crucial step to attract new employers to the area. “Greater Phoenix is booming, and we have an opportunity to attract additional employers to our area to fuel their supply chains,” Schuessler noted. “From San Luis to Yuma, we offer great opportunity to existing and potential new employers because of our growth, our youth, and potential sites for industrial development.”
Working with Arizona Western College, Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and Urizona of Arizona, “we seek to catalyze added resources to achieve greater education outcomes,” he added.
Schuessler expressed appreciation for “YRMC’s generous investment as we advance on this important next step. Success will enhance the vibrancy of Yuma County’s communities and help provide more regional career pathways for our citizens rather than forcing them to leave in order to achieve their degree.”