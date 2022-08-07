The Yuma Multiversity Campus Corporation (YMVC) keeps working on its mission to bridge higher education, industry and prospective talent in the hopes of a brighter future for Yuma. One key part of carrying out that mission is maintaining leadership and in its annual meeting on July 21, YMVC’s board of directors elected a new board member and re-elected three current board members to serve three-year terms.
Douglas Nicholls, Russell McCloud and Jerry Cabrera have been re-elected to continue their positions and joining the board this year is Buna George, who has served as the Executive Director for the Greater Yuma Port Authority since 2018.
“We’re thrilled to have Buna join our YMVC Board of Directors,” said Russell McCloud, incoming YMVC Board Chair. “I would also like to thank past Chair Nicholls for his years of service in establishing this organization that is focused on increasing higher education access and success,” McCloud added.
Per a press release from YMVC, George is knowledgeable in city, community and regional planning. She earned her associate’s in Business Administration from Arizona Western College and bachelor’s in Urban Planning from Arizona State University. She was recently accepted to the University of Arizona’s James E. Rogers School of Law and will begin her master’s in Legal Studies online this fall.
The board members’ new terms begin on Oct. 18, 2022.
“I am truly honored to have been approached and selected to serve on the YMVC board,” George said. “Advanced technology platforms allowed me to explore higher education options not offered in Yuma. While there is great value in a brick-and-mortar classroom setting, being able to interact in person with like-minded individuals allows refining of skills and meaningful interactions. I hope to integrate my leadership skills, experiences as a local and online student to further refine the YMVC initiative and highlight the benefits higher education would bring to the local workforce in the Greater Yuma region.”
As for the re-elected board members, their combined backgrounds in industry, government and education will continue to be of benefit. Nicholls currently serves as the 27th mayor of the City of Yuma and is also owner of CORE Engineering Group. McCloud has been owner and operator of Accurate Automotive Attention for over 30 years and has served as a Yuma County Supervisor for 16 years, retiring from the board in 2020. Cabrera recently retired as City Manager for the City of Somerton. He previously served at the Regional Center for Border Health and Somerton Elementary School.
The YMVC board also elected new officers for the 2022-23 fiscal year: McCloud will serve as chair, Paul Brierley will serve as vice-chair and Cabrera will serve as treasurer.
“Our first two phases have been a tremendous success, and now we look forward to implementing Phase Three investing the $1.519 million congressionally-directed funding from the Department of Education,” Brierly said. “This plan will benefit both existing and prospective employers seeking a locally-sourced skilled labor force.”
Brierly and Cabrera indicated that YMVC has plans for the future. Notably, a public engagement phase will be taking course over the next two months.
“During the ecosystem mapping executed in Phase One and the development of a strategic plan framework in Phase Two, YMVC engaged hundreds of individuals and groups in the Greater Yuma region,” Cabrera explained. “We are excited to bring that information to the public so that we can move into Phase Three with the support of the citizens of the region seeking increased wage potential, sustainability and a thriving population.”
