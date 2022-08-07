The Yuma Multiversity Campus Corporation (YMVC) keeps working on its mission to bridge higher education, industry and prospective talent in the hopes of a brighter future for Yuma. One key part of carrying out that mission is maintaining leadership and in its annual meeting on July 21, YMVC’s board of directors elected a new board member and re-elected three current board members to serve three-year terms.

Douglas Nicholls, Russell McCloud and Jerry Cabrera have been re-elected to continue their positions and joining the board this year is Buna George, who has served as the Executive Director for the Greater Yuma Port Authority since 2018.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

