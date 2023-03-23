The Yuma chapter of the NAACP is asking the city to support its Juneteenth celebration and maybe even adopt it as one of the city’s cultural festivals.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. This year the holiday falls on Monday, June 19.
To mark the occasion, the Yuma NAACP No. 1016 plans to hold its Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 17, from 6-10 p.m. at Carver Park, 385 S. 13th Ave.
During a call to the public, two speakers urged the city to help it grow as a festival.
“We want your assistance as a city, your backing, your pat on the back, your support in our event. It’s a cultural event. This is not just something we do over at the park at Carver. This is an event that should be treated as a national holiday because it is,” said Eleanor Sayles, a lifetime member of the NAACP.
Sayles explained that she’s been in Yuma for many years, first arriving as a Marine. “I wouldn’t have never come through Yuma if it wasn’t for my U.S. Marine Corps orders, and I never left. So I feel that this is now my city, my home,” she noted.
“I’m here today just to bring it to your attention that the NAACP is here. It’s been here, and we’re not going anywhere,” she added.
However, Sayles said she is disappointed by how the NAACP is received in Yuma. “Other places that I’ve been, California, that’s where I was raised, NAACP is huge.”
She’s hoping to raise the organization’s profile in Yuma, with the city’s help. “It’s time to break out our NAACP events and become part of the city because NAACP is a part of the city. We’ve been here probably as long as most of you have been here as a group, as an organization,” she said.
Sayles then asked the council for help in making the chapter’s third Juneteenth celebration a “memorable” occasion.
“We’d like to let the city in on it. We’d like to have some of the benefits and assistance that the city could give the group. We’re a nonprofit. This is the third year as a holiday. I’m standing here today, asking the City of Yuma to support Juneteenth,” Sayles said.
“It’s all about Juneteenth. It’s all about NAACP making a footprint in the city of Yuma,” she added.
Former council member Karen Watts also spoke in support of Juneteenth. “Myself and others would like the City of Yuma to sponsor Juneteenth as part of their cultural festivities,” she said.
She noted that it might be a little late in the budget to add it, “but perhaps we can get a little bit of help for this year, maybe with some lights, shade, advertisement or restroom facilities.”
The chapter’s wish is for Juneteenth to grow as a festival in the future. “I believe adding Juneteenth is a way the City of Yuma can be more inclusive with all their citizens, celebrating this important milestone in American Black history.
“And sharing it with our community as a whole is a positive event to bring people together for fun education and cherishing our cultural diversity as a united city. Our communities show strength and unity by coming together to celebrate Juneteenth. And we must be reminded of our past to protect our future,” Watts added.
Mayor Doug Nicholls directed Acting Administrator Jay Simonton to reach out to Sayles to find out what support they’re looking for “and just to see what we can do to help.” Simonton agreed to set up a meeting with her.