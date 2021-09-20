Yuma nabs award for excellence in financial reporting

Yuma received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the fiscal year that ended June 2020. This is the 39th year the city has received this award.
Issued by the Government Finance Officers Association, the award is for Yuma’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, which details the city’s accounting and overall financial position, and includes a report from an independent auditor.
The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report, according to the GFOA.
The Certificate of Achievement is considered the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to the GFOA. The Accounting division of the city’s Finance Department is responsible for the CAFR.
“The city is honored to receive this award once again in recognition of our financial reporting,” said City Administrator Philip Rodriguez. “Providing accurate and timely financial reporting ensures we continue to be a trusted steward of the city’s resources and supports the city’s Strategic Outcome of being Respected and Responsible.
“The entire Finance Department, especially the Accounting division, should be commended for their dedication and diligence. Our team members work hard to provide our residents with detailed and transparent financial reporting about their local government,” Rodriguez added.