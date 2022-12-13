Thomas Garrity of Virginia will be Yuma’s new police chief, replacing Susan Smith, who is retiring in late January. His first day is currently set for Jan. 9.
After a nationwide search, the city chose Garrity to replace Smith. He has been serving as commander in the Prince William County, Virginia, Police Department and brings more than 32 years of service in law enforcement and public safety.
A native of Paxinos, Pennsylvania, and a U.S. Army veteran, Garrity holds a bachelor’s degree from George Mason University and a master’s in public administration from National University.
He has also graduated from L.E.A.D. training at the University of Virginia, Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service; Senior Management Institute for Police; and FBI National Academy. Additionally, he completed crisis intervention training.
His experience includes a wide variety of roles while rising through the ranks, according to a city press release. Key activities include being part of his county’s first community police project, leading an internal team and collaborating with local stakeholders to plan and build a new policing district, and being the lead detective for his county’s investigation and prosecution of the infamous “D.C. Sniper” case.
“Words cannot express how honored and humbled I am to be selected to serve as the next chief of police for Yuma,” Garrity said. “The women and men of this department are dedicated to partnering with the community to make Yuma a great place to work, live and play. Together we will continue this important work. My family and I are excited to be a part of the future of Yuma as the community continues to grow.”
Garrity will succeed Smith, who has served with YPD for 30 years and has been chief since 2019.
“I am extremely impressed with Tom and his more than 30 years of professional policing experience,” Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton said. “I really believe he is up to the challenge and will be a great leader for the men and women in the police department. I’m really looking forward to working with Tom and think he will be a great addition to our leadership team.”