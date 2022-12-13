Thomas Garrity of Virginia will be Yuma’s new police chief, replacing Susan Smith, who is retiring in late January. His first day is currently set for Jan. 9.

After a nationwide search, the city chose Garrity to replace Smith. He has been serving as commander in the Prince William County, Virginia, Police Department and brings more than 32 years of service in law enforcement and public safety.

