The latest season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” has taken over the internet’s attention this past week, but one actor, in particular, has captured Yuma’s attention: Eduardo Franco.
Those tuning into the fourth season of the popular sci-fi series were introduced to Franco’s character, Argyle, who works at Surfer Boy Pizza, drives a van and is known for “smoking smelly plants.”
But this wasn’t the first time Franco has graced the silver screen or even the big screen: other notable productions he’s been involved in include “Booksmart,” “The Package,” “American Vandal,” “Adam Ruins Everything” and “The Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything.”
Before all of these roles, however, Franco’s first role was that of a Yuman.
According to IMDb.com (Internet Movie Database), Franco was born in Yuma.
In a recent online post from Yuma School District One, the district shared that Franco attended Fourth Avenue Junior High.
“A Fourth Avenue Falcon has made it to the big screen!” reads the district’s post. “We love to see all of the great things our students go on to accomplish and achieve.”
And although Franco’s high school hasn’t posted about him, online records and discussions from Yumans suggest that he went to Yuma High School.
In a 2019 article from Remezcla, Franco had shared a little bit about his life as a Yuma native, noting that he’d cross the border often to visit family and loathed when the line to cross back took an hour or two. In fact, his signature long hair was the result of having stopped to wait for his aunt to cut his hair in Mexico.
Since Yuma, he’s come a long way in making it as an actor, but if the reaction of Yumans is anything to go by, Franco’s gained a lot of fans in Yuma County and across the border to cheer him on.