Yuma native named Navy squadron's Junior Officer of the Year

Aside from U.S. Navy lieutenant, “Commander, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 4 2019 Junior Officer of the Year” is another title Yuma native Lt. Anthony Matus now wears with pride, the Navy Office of Community Outreach reported.
In a video teleconference July 2, Matus received this recognition for his service aboard the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) in Groton, Conn. From 2017 to 2020, Matus served as the submarine’s chemistry and radiological assistant, assistant operations officer and operational safety officer.
“It was a huge surprise, and I’m extremely humbled by it,” he said. “Our mission sets and training were at a very high level of difficulty and arguably some of the most difficult in the submarine force. It makes being selected for this recognition mean even more to me.”
According to the Navy Office of Community Outreach, USS Colorado was commissioned in March 2018, just over a year after Matus joined the command.
“It was amazing to see Colorado go on its maiden deployment and how close- knit the crew was with all the hard work we put in,” Matus said. “I learned so much from them, and I wouldn’t be half the officer I am without the crew, the chiefs’ mess and wardroom. I attribute it all to being part of COMSUBRON 4.”
According to Matus, the recognition is confirmation of a promise he made during an interview with former Director of Naval Reactors and Chief of Operations Adm. John Richardson (Ret.).
“He took a gamble on me,” Matus said. “It paid off, and I’d like to think this is proof of that.”
Now stationed at Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15 (CCSG-15) in San Diego, Matus has begun a new role of providing opposition forces for deploying carrier strike groups and amphibious readiness groups during their pre-deployment certifications.
“We train to provide fleets with realistic scenarios they may encounter while on deployment to ensure they’re set up for success (to) accomplish their mission and come back safely,” Matus said. “It’s a completely different experience coming from the submarine community, but I hope to understand the overarching view of what this command has to offer. Growing my professional expertise of surface and air forces will make me a more well-rounded officer that I can take back to the submarine force and provide perspective outside our specialty.”