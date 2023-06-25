Yuma native serves aboard U.S. Navy amphibious warship in Japan

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tucker Casey, a native of Yuma, serves as a machinist mate aboard the U.S. Navy warship USS Green Bay in Japan.

 Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Jake Joy/Navy Office of Community Outreach

SASEBO, Japan – Petty Officer 2nd Class Tucker Casey, a native of Yuma, serves in Japan aboard a U.S. Navy warship.

Casey joined the Navy 10 years ago.

