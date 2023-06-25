Yuma native serves aboard U.S. Navy amphibious warship in Japan

SASEBO, Japan – Petty Officer 2nd Class Tucker Casey, a native of Yuma, serves in Japan aboard a U.S. Navy warship.
Casey joined the Navy 10 years ago.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
SASEBO, Japan – Petty Officer 2nd Class Tucker Casey, a native of Yuma, serves in Japan aboard a U.S. Navy warship.
Casey joined the Navy 10 years ago.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted life experiences,” said Casey. “My parents told me to join because it was a family tradition to serve in the Navy.”
Today, Casey serves as a machinist mate aboard USS Green Bay.
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Yuma.
“One of the lessons I learned is to treat others how you want to be treated,” said Casey. “Treat people with a positive attitude and be friendly to others.”
USS Green Bay is an amphibious warship. These types of ships embark, transport and land U.S. Marines for a variety of warfare missions. Because of their inherent capabilities, these ships have been and will continue to be called upon to support humanitarian and other contingency missions on short notice, according to Navy officials.
As a member of the Navy, Casey is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is important to our national defense because it keeps countries in check and shows presence,” said Casey. “We support our allies and protect those in need.”
Casey serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.
“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander. “Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend – across all domains – any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being.”
Casey and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is being able to work on my communication skills,” said Casey. “As an engineer, I am not the best communicator but the Navy has taught me to be proactive in my communication.”
As Casey and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means being able to have job security and meet new people,” said Casey. “Being in the Navy, I can meet a lot of new people.”
Casey is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank my peers and chiefs,” added Casey. “They helped me put perspective on my career. I also want to thank my dad for being a good sounding board.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunny. Hot. High around 105F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny skies. Hot. High 107F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.