Yuma has netted a $600,000 federal grant for the revitalization of the largely vacant brownfield property known as Old Town South, which is in the downtown area.
Contaminated and abandoned industrial and commercial properties are known as “brownfields.”
This grant will support revitalization of the property as part of community involvement feedback in the City of Yuma’s 2012 General Plan.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded five Arizona communities, including Yuma, a total of $2.95 million in revitalization funding through its Brownfields Multipurpose, Assessment and Cleanup grants.
This funding is meant to support underserved and economically disadvantaged communities across the country in assessing and cleaning up brownfields.
In Yuma, a coalition led by the Yuma Multiversity Campus Corp. will use the grant for planning, reuse visioning, seeking additional involvement from adjacent property owners, and distributing public information to advance remediation and reuse of that largely vacant area.
The coalition includes the City of Yuma, Yuma County, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area. The City of Yuma is serving as the administrator for the grant funds, and the project director is Jim Schuessler, president and CEO of the Yuma Multiversity Campus Corp., which seeks to bring more resources here so that Arizona Western College, Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and University of Arizona can achieve even more access and greater education outcomes.
These grant funds will likely trigger additional investment from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
Nationwide, 151 communities will receive 154 of these grant awards totaling $66.5 million.
In Arizona, $2.15 million will provide funding for site assessments in Yuma, the Navajo Nation and Apache and Gila counties. Some $800,000 will provide funding to the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Communities for assessments and to clean up a former trailer park.
“These assessment and cleanup grants will not only support economic growth and job creation, but they will also empower communities to address the environmental, public health, and social issues associated with contaminated land,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.
“The great flexibility of the EPA Brownfields program helps communities address local concerns about underutilized properties while protecting public health,” said Deborah Jordan, EPA’s Acting Regional Administrator for the Pacific Southwest office. “These funds will spur investment to revitalize underserved communities throughout America’s Pacific Southwest region.”
EPA anticipates that it will award the grants once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied by the selected recipients.