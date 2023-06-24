Fire destroys home, kills pet cats
A home was destroyed Thursday in a fire that claimed the lives of a few cats.
According to Rural Metro, fire crews responded to the scene at 9 a.m. in the area of 3rd Place and 42nd Avenue. The two-structure house had heavy fire and smoke showing.
Crews pulled multiple hose lines and were informed by a resident that all occupants were out. Power to the home was shut off and crews were able to make entry.
A resident stated 20 cats were unaccounted for and crews quickly began to search the interior of the home, Rural Metro said.
Most of the cats were able to escape; however, a few cats were located in the home deceased.
Crews spent several hours on scene extinguishing the fire and searching for hot spots.
One occupant was treated for blood pressure issues, Rural Metro said.
The Red Cross and Amberly’s Place were called to assist the residents.
The home was a total loss.
Three injured in Thursday collision
A two-vehicle collision sent three people to Yuma Regional Medical Center Thursday.
At 3 p.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to the scene in the area of Laguna Dam Road and East County 8th Street.
Two vehicles had heavy damage. One patient was trapped in the vehicle, but crews were able to quickly extract them, Rural Metro said.
Three people patients were transported to the hospital with various injuries, Rural Metro reported.
Agents administer life-saving care to two people
Two migrants called 911 Tuesday night stating that they were in the desert and out of water. Yuma Sector Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue agents responded and provided life-saving medical care. The migrants were subsequently turned over to EMS personnel and transported to the hospital, according to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol.
