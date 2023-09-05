The Arizona Commission on the Arts awarded a total of $66,850 in support of nonprofit arts activities in Yuma.

The grantees included Ballet Yuma, $11,500; Children’s Museum of Yuma County, $14,500; Yuma Arts and Culture Division, $21,350; Yuma Art Symposium, $5,000 and Yuma Orchestra Association, $14,500.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you