The Yuma City Council agreed to help Dole Fresh Vegetables bring back its local plant to full operation through incentives.
The council on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing an economic development and sewer capacity lease agreement with the food provider.
Dole hopes to expand the plant located at 3725 S. Avenue 3E by making new capital investments and hiring a new and larger workforce. The 325,000-square-foot facility has been inactive or only partially used as a food processing center for more than 10 years.
In support of the project, the city will provide Dole with assistance totaling more than $196,000 through waivers, exemptions and a grant. The incentives include permit fee savings of $80,000, construction sales tax savings of $90,000 and an economic development grant of $26,200 in support of skills training of new employees.
In addition, the support package includes a temporary lease of 200,000 gallons per day of sewer capacity for up to 36 months or until Dole can make alternative arrangements for disposal of wastewater, such as permitted evaporation and percolation. Dole will be required to pay its regular monthly water and wastewater charges under a significant industrial user permit.
An economic impact analysis by the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. indicates that the newly improved Dole facility and operation will generate an overall economic impact of more than $1 billion, with an estimated $3.2 million in city, county and school district direct revenues over five years.
The local economic benefits derived from the project exceed the value of project assistance provided by the city and will generate $820,000 in direct tax revenues to the city, according to the study.
The plant expansion will generate new jobs, add to the tax base, support economic development activity and help to position the city’s workforce as a world leader in the winter green leafy vegetable produce market and establish Yuma as a global distribution center, according to a staff report.
Without the incentives, Dole would not have selected Yuma “in the same time, place or manner,” the resolution states.
To return the facility to full operation, Dole plans on spending $34.6 million in capital investments, including new equipment and support infrastructure. The project is anticipated to create more than 600 new jobs, with an average wage of $36,000 a year. Dole anticipates hiring the new employees over a five-year time period.
The resolution notes that with modernizing and placing into a productive use, the food processing center will enhance “Yuma’s ability to meet an increasing worldwide demand for fresh vegetables grown in the Yuma area with an efficient packaging, storage and distribution center necessary to maintaining Yuma’s leadership as the winter green leafy vegetable production and packaging center of the world, the workforce training necessary to enhance and attract additional distribution businesses into the Yuma area, either food distribution or similar distribution businesses operating on a worldwide transportation scale.”
Dole’s parent company, Dole PLC, is a leading food products company that operates and sources products from North America, Asia, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico and employs more than 10,000 individuals worldwide.