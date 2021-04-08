The City of Yuma is offering lifeguard training starting this weekend. Successful candidates will be eligible for hire as lifeguards at city pools this summer.
Lifeguard training courses will begin Friday, April 9, and spaces still remain for training sessions this weekend and subsequent weekends through May 21-23.
Participants only need to attend and successfully complete one weekend-long course and can sign up for their preferred weekend. Using the American Red Cross training format, participants can become certified lifeguards in just 2.5 days.
The course is open to established swimmers who are at least age 15 by the course completion date.
“Working at our pools is one of the best summer jobs you can have, and it’s a great way to meet new friends while working in a very fun environment,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jason Nau. “Becoming a certified lifeguard is not only an amazing resume builder, but also provides you with valuable life skills in leadership and responsibility.”
The city will reimburse the $150 registration fee for those who:
- Successfully pass the Lifeguard Certification course.
- Earn employment with the city as a lifeguard, pool manager or swim instructor.
- Work at least 20 hours per week in June and July.
The $150 incentive would then be receivable at the end of the season. Limited openings are available for this training. To register, call Parks and Recreation at 928-373-5200. Visit the Parks and Recreation office on the first floor of City Hall, 1 City Plaza, during business hours.
Or email Jason.nau@yumaaz.gov with the words “LIFEGUARD REGISTRATION” in the subject line; please provide your name and contact phone number in the email.