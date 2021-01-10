from staff reports
Yuma is hosting an event for prospective vendors wishing to learn about using the procurement portal through which all electronic, online bidding occurs.
The webinar “Doing E-Business With The City” takes place 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, online using the platform Zoom.
Presented in partnership with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association, the online event will cover the following topics:
- How to register to do business.
- Where and how to find opportunities for bidding.
To receive the Zoom invitation, please email your interest in attending to purchasingweb@yumaaz.gov.