The Yuma City Council, during a Monday special meeting, canvassed the Nov. 8 general election results, making them official and final.
Councilman Gary Knight, who successfully ran for reelection, declared a conflict and recused himself during consideration of the item.
During the discussion, Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop said she was asked by several people whether any ballots had been soiled and/or unable to be processed. City Clerk Lynda Bushong noted that there are always soiled ballots in every election. She explained that these ballots are put in bags at the voting centers and transported with the rest of the voted ballots to Yuma County Election Services.
“So they are in possession of those ballots,” Bushong said.
“Because there’s so much discussion now going about the credibility of ballots,” Shoop said, “I thought we ought to have the total ballots submitted.”
Mayor Doug Nicholls noted that this information is available on the county’s election website.
According to the final results, Yuma voters decided three at-large seats on the Yuma City Council and two propositions. With six council candidates on the ballot, voters had the option to choose up to three candidates per ballot.
The official results indicate that political newcomers Art Morales and Carol Smith and incumbent Gary Knight have been elected to the three open seats.
Morales, a banker, led the race with 10,683 votes. Knight, a retired business owner who first took office in 2014, came in second with 9,871 votes. Smith, a nurse educator, took third with 8,621 votes.
The unsuccessful candidates were Nicolle Wilkinson, a project manager director and architect, who got 7,525 votes; Edward Thomas, a former council member, who got 6,183 votes; and Robert Scarborough, a business owner, with 6,021 votes.
The nonpartisan race drew 22,476 ballots, a 45% turnout of the 49,808 registered residents eligible to vote.
Newly elected council members Morales, Knight and Smith will serve a four-year term beginning Jan. 1. Council seats held at large, with members not bound to specific districts.
In addition, a majority of Yuma voters supported the two propositions on the ballot. Proposition 416, an update to the Yuma 2022 General Plan, garnered 13,270 “yes” votes, or 66%, and 6,947 “no” votes, or 34%.
Proposition 417, which renews Yuma’s 2% hospitality tax, received 11,240 “yes” votes, or 55%, and 9,029 “no” votes, or 45%. The hospitality tax funds the city’s parks and recreation as well as Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and Visit Yuma, with each entity receiving 10% of the total collection.
The Heritage Area comprises seven downtown districts, including the West Wetlands, East Wetlands, Downtown Riverfront, Main Street District, Brinley Historic District, Southern Pacific Rail Yards and Century Heights Historic District.
The organization also oversees the two state parks in the city: Yuma Territorial Prison and Colorado River state historic parks.
Visit Yuma is the city’s designated destination marketing organization charged with drawing tourists to the community.