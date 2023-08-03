Yuma government officials, educators and members of the business and agriculture community met with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema during an economic development roundtable to discuss federal funding opportunities for the region.
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. hosted the second of two roundtable discussions held in Yuma on Wednesday.
With more funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to be dispersed over the coming years, Sinema said she wanted to learn more about their needs and concerns.
“I want to continue to identify tools to ensure that Yuma gets all the resources and the support it needs. And, really, what I want to do in this session is just hear from you about what you need and how I can be helpful,” she said.
Jenny Torres, assistant city manager of San Luis, had one “big ask” – funding for widening of Cesar Chavez Boulevard, the only corridor connecting the San Luis Ports of Entry 1 and 2.
The project secured $33 million from the state Legislature, but with inflation, the cost of the project went to $60 million.
San Luis has applied for federal grants, but Torres was concerned that the city won’t be considered because grant monies have already come to other Yuma County projects.
“We need to widen that road,” she said, noting that the number of border crossers in San Luis will double.
“It’s going to be a bottleneck, and it isn’t just going to impact this area, but it’s going to impact the state and the nation,” Torres noted.
Sinema pledged to help the U.S. Department of Transportation understand that investing in the port of entry has to go hand in hand with investing in the entire corridor.
Somerton City Manager Louie Galaviz also asked for support in funding projects that will move the flow of traffic from the San Luis port through Somerton and to the rest of the nation.
Yuma Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton asked for help with a land swap for a spaceport project in South County. He explained that the city owns a parcel of land adjacent to a state prison and just a few miles away is a federal parcel that the city would like to pursue, but it will take a congressional act.
“I’m very good at that, Jay,” Sinema quipped. “I typically am able to get land swap language embedded in resolutions and omnibuses when we move forward on the annual funding legislation. As you know, Sept. 30 is our next big deadline.”
Alejandro Figueroa, director of economic development and intergovernmental affairs for Yuma County, asked for help with unattainable air quality measures set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
“We’ve been hearing that they might ask us to do three miles of road paving every year. It will make no difference,” Figueroa said, pointing out pollution factors out of the control of Yuma County.
Sinema said she was aware of the issue. “I continually have a fight with the administration about this, and I tell them that no matter what we do, we will always be a nonattainment (area) because of the natural conditions and our proximity to Mexico, over which we have no control,” Sinema said.
She noted that she’s already having conversations with the EPA as well as White House officials about it. “What I continue to explain is that the EPA is proposing and implementing rules which make no sense whatsoever, and while they might be nice and aspirational, have no grounding of reality.”
She asked Figueroa to share data that shows the “work that Yuma County is doing to be as clean and healthy as possible, and then showing that this is not about man-made activities. This is about the natural environment in which we live.”
Dr. Daniel Corr, president of Arizona Western College, touted the role that the community college plays in the economic development of the region. However, Corr expressed “disappointment” with federal cuts to community colleges. Sinema noted that the cuts are across the board, affecting everything from food programs to grants.
“But I hear you, particularly because, as you and I both know, community college is the first stepping stone to help an individual gain independence and find a path to their own career. I’m a community college graduate myself,” Sinema said.
Corr also explained that AWC has created an entrepreneurial college “that will deliver credit and noncredit just-in-time training to our business partners. Because we’re blowing up the old traditions and replacing them with a speed-of-business approach to delivering education.”
Reetika Dhawan, chief executive officer of entrepreneurial college and vice president of workforce and healthcare, asked for long-term federal funding as grant funding is too competitive and not guaranteed, especially for rural areas.
Stephanie Slinski, interim director of the Yuma Center for Excellence in Agriculture, and Kristen Smith Eshaya of JV Smith Cos., asked for continued support of farmers and broadband technology for the industry as well as helping people understand that growing food in the desert is not a waste of resources. Slinski noted that Yuma County will “soon be the most connected ag region in the world,” which will bring a lot of industry.
Sinema praised the “forward thinking” farmers in the area for their use of technology, such as drones, lasers and artificial intelligence, which she has seen firsthand, and water conservation methods.
Julie Engel, president and CEO of the GYEDC, asked for help in protecting the mission of the local military installations as their habitat is under constant threat.
Other participants included Brian Thompson of TRAX International, the largest private employer at Yuma Proving Ground, Mary Miranda of Wellton and others
“I’m just really excited about what’s happening in Yuma County, and this is just really, really exciting stuff,” Sinema said in conclusion. “I have a long list of stuff to work on with each of you. My team will follow up … And this goes without saying, but you can count on us to keep fighting for you.”