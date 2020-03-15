Yuma officials urge calm, civility

Leaders from Yuma County stood united on Saturday and urged Yumans to stay calm and civil in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus situation. There are currently no confirmed cases in Yuma County.
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls announced the declaration of unity to show that municipalities in Yuma County and the county itself will be working together.
“‘We need to continue with normal life while keeping precautions in mind,” Nicholls said.
The mayor also urged people to stop stockpiling goods. “It’s not beneficial to the community, and everyone should only buy what they need for the normal course of life.”
He urged people to resume patronizing restaurants and business and to not allow the local economy to suffer because of the situation. “Restaurants work hard to make sure they meet health standards, and you should continue to support our economy by shopping at the businesses you usually do.”
The cancellation of some local events, he said, was made to prevent large gatherings, but that doesn’t mean that there needs to be stockpiling and complete isolation from the outside world nor panic.
“Over the past few days, events in the city have been cancelled, and we make those decisions with extensive consideration to what we know from healthcare providers and federal and local agencies,” the mayor said.
Nicholls stood with Somerton Mayor Jerry Anaya, San Luis Mayor Jerry Sanchez and Wellton Mayor Cecilia McCollough, as well as Chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors Tony Reyes. Nicholls said the declaration was an effort to “encourage calm,” and “address people’s feelings of uncertainty.”
The mayor also emphasized that there are still no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yuma County, although he said that he considers the arrival of the virus to Yuma “inevitable.”
“But it’s important that everyone remain calm. This is similar to other illnesses, and we want everyone to return to normal life. Civility and calm must rule the day,” he went on. “This virus will not deplete our food supply and will not cut off our water supply. More importantly, we will not lose our toilet paper. The responsibility lies with us to make sure our community has access to what they need. Stockpiling is driven by fear, which is not beneficial.”
On Friday, Reyes declared a state of emergency for Yuma County, as did Sanchez for the city of San Luis. Reyes said that he believes the other municipalities in Yuma County have no need to make similar declarations, and he hopes that the declaration of unity indicates that the municipalities and agencies of Yuma County will work together to provide what’s needed in any area.
“The declaration of emergency was for unincorporated areas in the county, but it’s clear that we may run into problems that will require interagency solutions,” he said. “With this declaration, we’ll have a more appropriate approach for working together to get through this.”
Reyes also said that the stockpiling problem is two-fold because not only is stockpiling taking goods people need, but stores are struggling to refill shelves because supplies are coming in slower.
“This has been very disruptive to the flow of goods to our stores,” he said about the virus’s effect. “And it’s going to continue to be disruptive to the flow of goods and simple services to our area.”
Reyes said that the county has been in contact with representatives from Walmart who are in contact with Walmart headquarters. What they told the county is that the Walmart stores in Yuma are not worried about running out soon, but there definitely has to be a slow down in the purchasing, Reyes said.
Reyes said those representatives also communicated that no single supply is running especially short. Grocery stores, Reyes said, should be able to continue providing basic goods as long as life continues as normal.
To stay up to date on the COVID-19 situation in Yuma County, visit the county website at yumacountyaz.gov