The Yuma City Council unanimously voted in a Tuesday special meeting to go with bonds to pay off the debt it owes for public safety pensions mandated by the state.
Due to the historically low interest rates, the council directed staff to work with advisors to issue bonds to pay off 100% of the debt it owes to the state pension system for police and fire employees, plus use a portion for a contingency fund to deal with future pension costs.
Mayor Doug Nicholls noted that it would be the “least expensive money we’ll ever have access to, so 100% makes sense to me.”
Councilwoman Leslie McClendon agreed, noting that the savings would be “huge” and the city would still have enough bond capacity to take care of future needs.
Councilman Chris Morris said he wanted to stay away from a tax hike and agreed that that city would not be able to get a lower interest rate. However, he said he was torn with the contingency fund amount, 10% or 13%, noting that it’s a $4 million difference, and he considered it a lot of money just to be sitting in a bank.
It’s not a decision that the council had to make Tuesday night. City Administrator Phil Rodriguez said that staff would come forward with the best recommendation.
Grappling with a growing debt owed to the state’s pension system for police and fire employees, the council had been weighing whether to increase taxes or issue pension bonds to pay the unfunded liabilities owed to the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
The city currently owes a total of $140 million through the year 2039. The annual amounts escalate every year; for example, in 2021, the city will owe $8.6 million for police and fire pensions. In 2027, the liability will be at $12.4 million; in 2032, it’s $16.3 million.
Mark Reader of the financial advisory firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Company explained that if the city does nothing, Yuma will continue to pay accelerating payments to PSPRS, resulting in a possible tax increase in the future, a need to cut expenses, or potentially a combination of both.
Another option would be to amend the current PSPRS policy and budget more dollars towards the unfunded liability every year, which might call for a separate tax levy policy or revenue increase.
Or the city could refinance its debt to the PSPRS accruing at 7.3% with taxable bonds yielding about 3%. This option would “address the legacy trajectory by chopping down the future mountain with fixed debt service payments and consider implementing a contingency reserve fund to help manage future liability,” Reader said.
By issuing pension bonds, the city’s debt will be completely funded. With the current low borrowing rates, the city would save at least $64 million in today’s dollars over the years, with repayment completed in 2038.
City staff will now work with Stifel and bond counsel GreenbergTraurig to refinance the city’s PSPRS unfunded liabilities and the city’s current bond debt.