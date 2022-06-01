June is Pride Month, and this year, Yumans will have plenty of opportunities to take part in a variety of festivities. PFLAG Yuma, Yuma Pride Center, Red Moon Ale House, LGBTQ+ Yuma, AZ Social Life, Double D’s Sports Bar, Cloud N9ne Cafe and Cafecito have collaborated to present seven events for varying interests throughout the month of June.
Having worked with local businesses and event organizers to offer these events, PFLAG Yuma President Erica Hernandez shared that the dates and themes are set but that the locations for some may change. To stay current with locations, she recommends following PFLAG Yuma on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pflagyumaAZ.
Additionally, PFLAG Yuma will be holding support meetings twice a month now.
“PFLAG Yuma provides support and resources for LGBTQIA+ people, their parents and family and allies,” she said. “[We’re] now happy to announce we have two opportunities to seek support throughout the month to meet the needs of our LGBTQIA+ community.”
Both meetings will be held at the Yuma Center for Spiritual Living, located at 781 S. 2nd Ave., on first Saturdays of the month from 2 to 3 p.m. and third Wednesdays of the month from 6 to 7 p.m.
Attendees can find support in these meetings every month, but June, in particular, offers extra opportunities for fun and community. Pride festivities include:
- Sunday, June 5: Pride Night Out at Friendly Tavern (1949 S Arizona Ave). 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Event is for ages 21+ only. Tacos and tickets to a 50/50 raffle will be sold.
- Wednesday, June 8: Pride Month Brunches at Cloud N9ne Cafe (2500 S 4th Ave). 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to all ages and features a 50/50 raffle.
- Saturday, June 11: Unleash Your Kink fundraiser at Double D’s Sports Bar (1300 W 8th St). 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Event is for ages 21+ and includes a $5 cash-only cover charge. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the fun begins at 8 p.m. This event will feature a costume contest, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will be split up among local LGBTQ+ organizations.
- Friday, June 17: Pride Month Brunches at Cafecito (176 S Main St). 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to all ages and features a 50/50 raffle.
- Friday, June 17: Pride March. Event begins at 7 p.m. from Maverick Inn (1460 S 4th Ave). Attendees can join from the Heritage Library at 7:15 p.m. for a shorter walk or for a handicap access point. March ends at Red Moon Ale House at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by a celebration in downtown Yuma with food, drinks and vendors until 9 p.m. Event will be family-friendly and handicap accessible. Everyone is encouraged to attend, but to party safe and use sidewalks and crosswalks.
- Tuesday, June 21: Pride Art in the Park. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location and time are being finalized as the weather will be considered. Be sure to check PFLAG Yuma’s Facebook for more information.
- Friday, June 24: Pride Rave at Arizona Marketplace (3351 S. Ave 4E). 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Event is for ages 18+.
