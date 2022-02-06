It’s almost down to the count for hunters who are interested for applying online for this year’s elk permit-draw. My mouth is watering for that delicious meat. Nothing is better tasting, even healthier, than game meat prepared properly beginning with how it’s treated once that successful shot has been made. Proper field dressing as quickly as possible is of utmost importance along with getting the meat back to camp for proper skinning and thorough cleaning of any hair and other debris and hanging (keeping it out of the sun) until taking the trip home for final cutting and packaging for the table or to freeze for future use.
There is only procedure I know of that would make those instructions different. That is if (in the field where the game animal went down) you skin, cut – deboning the meat if possible and packing into game bags -in order to carry it back from the field where it was shot to where it can be put on ice (keeping it cold to prevent spoilage) for the trip home. Skinning, etc. is easier because the excess weight (from hide and bones) isn’t in the game bags to be carried back to camp. It’s still very important to clean thoroughly at your final destination, before more cutting and packaging the meat that won’t be eaten right away, for the freezer.
Information that bares repeating are reminders from AZGFD that hunters who may have missed my earlier report: Deadline to apply for pronghorn or elk hunts is 11:59 p.m. (AZ time) Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022: To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 8 of the “2022 Pronghorn and Elk Hunt Draw Information” booklet. The booklet can be viewed at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Regulations/. Printed booklets also are available at license dealers statewide.
For more information, check out “What You Need to Know,” a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs), at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/.
Hunt happenings
Today (Feb. 6th) is the Final Hunt Day for this Quail Season.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Tickets are still available for the current raffle, A HENRY BIG BOY 30-30 WINCHESTER RIFLE. Check it out at yvrgc.org. The odds are great! With the Yuma County Fair being open soon, be sure to stop by the club in the metal building and get a winning ticket for the fundraiser with winners getting 2 @ $5000, 1 @ $3,000 or 2 @ 1,000. The odds for winning are great! Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143. For anglers, coming up is the Feb. 12 All Member Bass Derby at Fisher’s Landing launching at safe light. Entry is $40 per boat (1 0r 2 person team), $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2lb pot option totaling $50 in all. Sign up at the Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop. Must Pre-Register in town! call Simon Apodaca at 928-261-9022. Other tournaments are: March 12, April 9th, May 14, May 28, June 4 & July 9th. Complete details – I’ll report changes prior to tournament dates;
DESERT YUMA DOVES – Any woman interested in learning about firearms, shooting, hunting, being in the outdoors as well as wildlife conservation and putting it all to good use can attend meetings – 6 p.m. every 3rd Thursday – Feb. 17th – at Brewers off Ave. B – you’ll be most welcome. Questions? Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or email Tanja Eiben at tpeppermintpatty @yahoo.com. Ladies are welcome to become a club member – call Tanja at 928-581-6851.
Fishing Clubs
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB – Open to Junior High and High School students. David Parrish and his crew are back with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids. If any local student is interested in teaming up with the group, call Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have and when I learn something I’ll pass it on.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Feb. 12 is set for the ALL MEMBERS BASS DERBY out of Fisher’s Landing. See above for details or call Simon Apodaca (# above)
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Jimmy Waits is the contact person attempting to locate someone to handle bass tournaments for ABA here when the season rolls around again. Call 928-210-3372.
YOUTH FISHING AND OUTDOOR CLINIC MARCH 19TH AT MITTRY LAKE: YVRGC has succeeded in getting back to the water for this great ‘fishing-plus-much- more’ Event that the pandemic required us to stop these past years. Members of the youth committee are really happy to be putting it together again to give the kids a day of fishing fun, plus enough other activities to keep them busy and on the run with a day of pure enjoyment for one and all. Thanks to David Parrish 928-941-6168, Brant Barksdale 928-210-4275 & Pat Headington 928-257-8143 for chairing this event. Much thanks as well to all the volunteers who will assist being sure it’ll be safe and pure fun for everyone. Mark your calendar and take your youngsters to Mittry Lake at first light that day – you’ll be tickled pink and blue you took the time to get in on this super great event.
Shooting sports
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES RENDEZVOUS – JAN. 13-16, 2022: Sorry I haven’t gotten results yet of this years Rendezvous at Adair Park black powder range. Regular black powder matches will begin again week-ends. Check here later for days & times, or call Glanda Graves at 928-580-0915. 4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: If your youngster is interested in getting into the Shooting Sports in the Yuma area, they should get together with a 4-H club in the Yuma area to be eligible to do so when training begins in Sept.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
CHOLLA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: NRA open matches at Adair Park include – Silhouette Match, $5 Fee per gun, 4th Saturday now through March, Nov., Dec.; Big Bore Long Range Pistol, Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifleman ; 2nd Saturdays – through March, Nov., Dec. – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military Rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952 – No M14’s allowed. Chicken’s shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of ground rest, Replicating military positions while shooting; Bench Rest 1/2 size targets will also be shot – all Center Fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shoots: Tuesdays 8 a.m. Schutzen .22 Rifle Match at black powder range – 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds; Bench rest 50 shots at 50 yds, shot on alternate Tuesdays. Each Wednesday 8 a.m. – get together for fun & Plinking off bench or standing. Practice shooting skills, test ammo for the gun you want to shoot. open to all. Wednesdays 9 a.m. until done – BPCR .22 silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. Fridays 8 a.m. – .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber Lever Rifles or Pistols. MONTHLY NRL: 3RD Saturday all year. All shooters welcome! Instructions provided as necessary. Cartridges must not result in damage to targets – no belted magnums. Small bore is .22 long rifle ammo (no magnums). Start times: 8-8:30 a.m. Call President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 to learn their shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range as well as their Junior Shooting Program.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. open to all! WALK THE TRAIL INVITATIONAL SHOOT, February 19-20 – with 60 3D targets. Shooting all day Saturday with a pot luck dinner that evening. Deep-pit bbq will be the main dish – bring something to go along with the meat. Field and Animal rounds are shot throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site, one of which is Blyth Bowmen Invitational is Saturday & Sunday Feb. 19-20. For SWBH information, Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Contact me – with questions or additions at jeanrenegade@gmail.com. I’ll be glad to hear.