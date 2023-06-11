I’ve been asked to repeat this: Endless hours of time and a heap of continuous effort goes into becoming a successful fisherman, but if you can finagle even a moderate amount of time on the water, you will eventually learn to recognize where, when and how to maneuver your fishing gear with enough savvy to entice the species of fish you’re after to accomplish what you’re after. It takes hours of fishing with a lot of different lures and/or baits, different set ups and techniques at different hours of the day to get even the slightest inkling of what fishing is really all about. And then, when you think you’ve finally got it, you may well need to turn around and change from one method to another when results are hard to come by. It can be really frustrating when, after fishing time after time, learning more and more each time you venture to the water to finally realize how real down-to-business and truly satisfying fishing can be when you take enough time and use the right equipment. You may well need to try first one, then another set up before you’re satisfied but that too is well worth the struggle.

As I’ve said so many times before, it helps to talk with other fishermen – serious anglers who have advanced past the stages of pure guessing and who have learned through trial and error to be able to use their knowledge with success. Also check in with sport shops and bait and tackle shops. If you do well with a share of ‘window shopping’ it wouldn’t hurt at all to check all the shops in Yuma – that way you know where you might want to head to and what to be looking for. Reading fishing articles helps as well when you’re at home, unable to head for the water. Learn all you can about the fish you might want to catch – learn why they do the things they do and when they do it. Think like a fish? Well, maybe.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you