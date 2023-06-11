I’ve been asked to repeat this: Endless hours of time and a heap of continuous effort goes into becoming a successful fisherman, but if you can finagle even a moderate amount of time on the water, you will eventually learn to recognize where, when and how to maneuver your fishing gear with enough savvy to entice the species of fish you’re after to accomplish what you’re after. It takes hours of fishing with a lot of different lures and/or baits, different set ups and techniques at different hours of the day to get even the slightest inkling of what fishing is really all about. And then, when you think you’ve finally got it, you may well need to turn around and change from one method to another when results are hard to come by. It can be really frustrating when, after fishing time after time, learning more and more each time you venture to the water to finally realize how real down-to-business and truly satisfying fishing can be when you take enough time and use the right equipment. You may well need to try first one, then another set up before you’re satisfied but that too is well worth the struggle.
As I’ve said so many times before, it helps to talk with other fishermen – serious anglers who have advanced past the stages of pure guessing and who have learned through trial and error to be able to use their knowledge with success. Also check in with sport shops and bait and tackle shops. If you do well with a share of ‘window shopping’ it wouldn’t hurt at all to check all the shops in Yuma – that way you know where you might want to head to and what to be looking for. Reading fishing articles helps as well when you’re at home, unable to head for the water. Learn all you can about the fish you might want to catch – learn why they do the things they do and when they do it. Think like a fish? Well, maybe.
With Yuma weather warming up, it’s getting to where dusk to daylight will be a great time for fishing. It’s one thing to fish an area where the water is shallow and clear and you can see the fish for yourself – that’s a world of fun. But when you encounter cloudy water or deep water where you can’t see structure or fish, the only answer besides guessing is to take advantage of what technology has to offer. Modern gadgets can tell you the water temperature and depth of the water as well as identifying different structures. With sonar, for example, you can actually see the fish swimming by, tell how deep they are, what kind and how many – then go get ‘em!
If you can afford to, invest in a depth-finder or the sonar, or any of the other helpful gadgets that have become available. You don’t have to have any of the gadgets in order to enjoy fishing, but with the gadgets you can do in a few hours what it used to take even the best anglers years to accomplish.
- YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: For fishermen who qualified, June 17th will see them all at Fisher’s Landing to enjoy the Big Bass Derby. In the meantime, check this column for news and results from June 3rd, then the season Finale July 8th and 9th with Day one and Fisher’s,- Day 2 at Mittry Lake. Be sure to sign up prior to the fishing at The Hideaway – Cost & Options – $40/Boat (Solo or 2 person team), $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2 lb. pot, $50 ALL IN! Rules & Regs – YVRGC Membership required for non-open tournaments, Tournaments pay down 3 places $100% payout),5 Bass Limit, 1/2 lb. dead fish penalty, Safe light launch, 8 hour fish time (action launch times and details to follow, Series point for Angler of the Year, PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED! Sign up – The Hideaway – with Tournament Chairman Leslee Boggs (928) 580-9966.
A few reminders for fishing the Big Bass Derby:
- When temperatures get up around 90-100 degrees, fish may seek cooler water which contains more oxygen. At times the fish end up with an either/or situation. As I’ve mentioned before, the warmer water holds less oxygen but an abundance of plants.
- The cooler, deeper water is capable of holding more dissolved oxygen, but there are fewer plants growing there to replenish the supply. Bass and other warm water species are likely to choose the weeds and higher water temperatures where bait fish, frogs, insects and other food sources are found.
- Feeding activity for bass drops off quicker in cold than in warm water.
- If it gets extremely hot during this tournament, slow down a bit to match the slight decrease in the fish’s feeding rate. Try in 6 – to 10 ft. weedbeds where food and oxygen are plentiful. Have a towel with you to sit on or dry off with if you need to get into the water to cool yourself off.
- Cast or troll minnow-imitation crankbaits slowly through the plants. Texas -rigged plastic worms also work well, and don’t forget to try frog-imitation lures that always do a pretty good job in snagging a bass or two. Here’s hoping each of you who qualified to fish will enjoy lots of good fish’n – check here next week for results.
- AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: I’ll share the FALL SCHEDULE BASS TOURNAMENTS as soon as ABA sends the schedule my way or call Tracy Purtee at 928-078-3659,
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB/SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION: If you have yet to get hold of Bobby Nash to let him know you’ll be attending this year’s Prairie Dog Shoot July 7-9 at Seligman, call him 928-503-3390 asap so he can have a head count and finalize plans for a fun time for one and all.
- YUMA DESERT DOVES: Ladies (18 and over) interested in firearms and hunting along with other things outdoors meet every 3rd Thursday each month at Brewer’s off Avenue B & 24th Street. Ladies are most welcome to come to meetings and learn about the club and how to become a member. Their learning events will be about firearms, shooting, fishing and archery as well as wildlife and outdoors conservation. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: The winter season of shooting is done with the training season for 2023-2024 beginning in Sept. While youngsters who are interested in the shooting sports are waiting for training to begin, is a good time to get together with a 4-H Club in town to become eligible for the shooting sports. Questions? Touch base with Stanley Gourley at stan_marsha@q.com.
- YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK: Summer shooting match hours thru October are open only Saturdays and Sundays. no week-days. Matches 7 – 11 a.m. A $1.00 sign in Range fee to be paid by interested personnel prior to shooting. All persons must sign in at club house. Non-member fee is $7.00 per round/25 targets; Member fee $5 per round/25 targets. Annual Dues $30 to become a member; 5 shooting fields (Field 1 trap, 2 Skeet field 3 wobble trap, Field 4, 5 trap. Eye and Hearing Protection required.
- YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 for match information. Sign in for matches at 9 a.m.
- HIGH POWER RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB: Contact Cal Richardson, in charge of publicity and matches, at 530-781-3747 or visit HPRIFLEYUMA.COM.
- YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for match information.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Archery shoots 7-10 a.m. Sundays at the Adair Park archery range. Archery shoots are open to all archers and would-be-archers. Call Rick at 928-750-6279.