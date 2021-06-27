The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will hold a regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. and then host a public discussion regarding the city’s 2022 General Plan from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. The General Plan “listening session” will be held in City Hall Room 190.
During the regular meeting, the commissioners will consider three cases, the first of which is a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Yucca Land Company, for the approval of the final plat for the Desert Sands Subdivision Unit 3. The plat indicates that the property will be divided into 122 lots, ranging from 5,078 to 13,338 square feet, for future development of single-family homes. The property is located at the southwest corner of East 45th Street and South Avenue 8E.
The second case, which was continued from the June 14 meeting, is another request by Dahl, Robins, and Associates, this one on behalf of Larry C. Fields and Kyle Marie O’Brien, to rezone 7,500 square feet of property located at 1639 S. 6th Ave. from the Low Density Residential/Infill Overlay District to the General Commercial/Infill Overlay District.
The last case is a request by Shelly Gillman, on behalf of Mallappa Neelappa, to rezone two properties, a 0.60 acres from the Transitional District to the Medium Density Residential District for the property located at 2186 W. 24th St. and a 0.58 acres from the General Commercial District to the Medium Density Residential District, for the property located at 2212 W. 24th St. The property owner hopes to develop the two lots into a residential subdivision.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/dcabnw29.
The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. Due to COVID-19, citizens are strongly encouraged to provide their comments by email to planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
The meeting can be viewed live on City Channel 73 and streamed live on the city website: www.yumaaz.gov. Also, a recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.