The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider approval of plats for two proposed subdivisions.
The first is a final plat, submitted by Vianey Vega, on behalf of Arizona Housing Development Corporation, for the Magnolia Avenue Phase Two Subdivision.
Plans call for dividing the 40,650 square feet subdivision into six residential lots, ranging in size from 5,649 square feet to 9,899 square feet. The property is located at the northeast corner of Magnolia Avenue and 5th Street.
The second is a preliminary plat, submitted by Colvin Engineering, on behalf of Santana 142 RE Holdings, for the Santana Subdivision, Units 1-4. Plans call for the subdivision to be divided into 461 residential lots ranging in size from 6,102 square feet to 21,173 square feet. The property is located at the southeast corners of Avenue 7½E and 36th Street.
To view the complete agenda, go to https://tinyurl.com/2524yhdh.
The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. Due to COVID-19, the chambers have limited public access. Citizens wishing to make public comment regarding any item listed on the agenda are strongly encouraged to provide their comments by email to address planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
The meeting can be viewed live on City Channel 73 and streamed live on the city website: www.yumaaz.gov. In addition, a recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.