The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider one case, a general plan amendment request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Yuma’s Desert Oasis Development AZ, to change the land use designation from public/quasi-public to high density residential for 12.5 acres for property located at the northwest corner of 36th Street and Avenue 7½E.
The applicant’s intent in changing the land use designation is to develop at a future date a 46-unit multi-family residential development under the high density residential zoning district.