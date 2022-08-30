Yuma Parks and Recreation offers guide for fall and winter
Photo courtesy

The semi-annual Yuma Parks and Recreation Activities Guide, covering events through the fall and winter, is available online. Those interested in participating in activities can now register.

This season’s guide will remain available exclusively in digital format to allow for updates and changes as needed. Access it at tinyurl.com/2p8sx8d3 or through the Parks and Recreation section of the city’s website: www.yumaaz.gov.

