Yuma Parks and Recreation offers guide for fall and winter

The semi-annual Yuma Parks and Recreation Activities Guide, covering events through the fall and winter, is available online. Those interested in participating in activities can now register.
This season’s guide will remain available exclusively in digital format to allow for updates and changes as needed. Access it at tinyurl.com/2p8sx8d3 or through the Parks and Recreation section of the city’s website: www.yumaaz.gov.
Registration is open now by phone or in person, and is also available online for applicable programs.
The online guide will have clickable links that make registration easier by taking users directly to the appropriate online pages and registration forms.
Parks and Recreation is adding a number of new outdoor programs this term, including fishing, kayak fishing, venomous creatures, Star Fiesta, kayak floats, fitness nature hikes and mountain fitness hikes. The Arts and Culture division has added three new classes to its Adult Arty Party series. And the Yuma Civic Center, while bringing back popular cooking classes with Chef Juan, is adding a youth culinary arts program as well.
“The Parks and Recreation team has once again developed a variety of activities and happenings for you to enjoy this coming fall and winter,” said Parks and Recreation Director Eric Urfer. “Whether you’re looking for sports activities, programs for older active adults, adventure-based recreation, golf outings, or lessons, the guide is a great place to see ‘all things parks and recreation’ in Yuma.”
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 928-373-5200.