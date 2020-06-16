The Yuma Police Department responded to two accidents Sunday night.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, spokesperson for the Yuma Police Department, at approximately 8:54 p.m. officers responded to the 2700 block of S. 4th Avenue for a report of a man having been struck by a vehicle.
Franklin said the initial investigation determined that a 72-year-old man had been struck by a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera driven by a 24-year-old female. The man was attempting to cross the street.
“The pedestrian was crossing from the east to the west while the car was traveling southbound in the curbside lane,” Franklin said.
The pedestrian was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, where he remains in serious condition.
Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in this incident.
YPD also responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision at approximately 7:10 p.m. at the Circle K at the corner of Arizona Avenue and 24th Street.
Officers determined that the 33-year-old male driver was allegedly under the influence, and had three children in the car at the time.
Franklin said he was arrested on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence and three counts of endangerment. All three children were under the age of 10.
Prior to the crash, the 33-year-old male driver had been traveling east on 24th Street. As he approached the intersection his vehicle left the road and crashed into a culvert in front of the Circle K, damaging trees and shrubs.
Franklin said he told police that a black vehicle had been driving recklessly in front of him and when the driver of that vehicle slammed on his brakes, all he could do in hope of avoiding a wreck was swerve.
Witnesses, however, reported that they did not see a black vehicle at the time of the crash.
YPD asks anyone with any information about these cases to contact (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.