Yuma wants to revitalize largely vacant brownfields in the Old Town South area by cleaning up contaminated sites and “returning the land back to the community.”
“Brownfields” refer to contaminated and abandoned industrial and commercial properties.
Towards that goal, the Yuma City Council on Wednesday awarded a $594,000 contract for environmental and engineering services for the Brownfields Coalition Assessment Program. The contract went to Ayres Associates of Madison, Wisconsin.
Up to eight brownfield sites in and around Old Town South have been impacted by petroleum and hazardous substances. The sites will be assessed with the objective of reversing the environmental damage and redeveloping them.
In September, the city received $600,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The funds can be used to inventory, assess, characterize and conduct cleanup planning and community involvement related activities at the brownfield sites.
Yuma accepted the EPA grant as the lead member of the coalition, which also includes Yuma County, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and Yuma Multiversity Campus Corporation. The grant does not require matching funds.
The coalition hopes the federal grant funds will trigger additional investment from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
Yuma initiated a request-for-qualifications process to obtain statements of qualifications from firms who wish to perform environmental and engineering services for the Brownfields Coalition Assessment.
The city received proposals from two firms, Ayres Associates and Matrix Environmental Services. An evaluation committee reviewed and rated the firms’ qualifications based on the scoring criteria set within the RFQ and recommended the award go to Ayres Associates.
The assessment will support redevelopment of a proposed Yuma multiversity campus for educational opportunities. As such, the Yuma Multiversity Campus Corp. is overseeing the project, which will also seek involvement from adjacent property owners and distribute information on the cleanup and potential reuse of the area.
The project director, Jim Schuessler, president and CEO of the Yuma Multiversity Campus Corp., previously explained that the multiversity campus would bring more resources to the area so that Arizona Western College, Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and University of Arizona can achieve even more access and greater education results.
As the lead assessment coalition member, Yuma is responsible to the EPA for management of the cooperative agreement and compliance with the statutes, regulations and terms and conditions of the award and ensuring that all members of the coalition comply with the terms and conditions.
The grant period is Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2024.
In other action, the council awarded contracts for asphalt and concrete maintenance services to the following Yuma contractors, Gutierrez Canales Engineering, Quail Construction, Safeline and SWP Contracting and Paving, as well as MRM Construction Service of Phoenix.
The contractors will perform various repairs related to asphalt road repairs, road maintenance and concrete sidewalks throughout the city. Examples of work include repairs of buckled sidewalks; repairs to curbs and handicapped ramps; repair and replace sidewalks and asphalt removed to repair various water lines and also repave various parking lots, provide striping and traffic control for the individual project if required.
The city expects to spend about $225,000 annually in asphalt and concrete maintenance services.
The city issued a request for qualifications for these services and received five responses. All firms indicated the ability to furnish all labor, tools and equipment and met all scoring criteria. After evaluating the responses, staff recommended that the city work with the multiple licensed contractors.
Each contractor will be allowed to quote for each identified project, which will then be awarded to the lowest bidder.
All projects that exceed $100,000 will be presented to the council for approval.
The contracts are for a year, but the city has the option to renew for four additional one-year periods, one year at a time, depending on the availability of funds and performance satisfaction.
Mayor Doug Nicholls recused himself from this agenda item, citing a conflict because he firm occasionally works with some of the contractors.
The remaining council voted 6-0 to award the contracts.