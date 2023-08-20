Yuma has set a goal of reducing fatal and serious injury crashes by two-thirds on city roads by the year 2040.
The council adopted a resolution committing to a Vision Zero strategy, which will enable the city to apply for funding to develop a safety action plan as part of the Safe Streets for All grant program.
Mayor Doug Nicholls noted that adopting the strategy at this point does not mean that the city wasn’t concerned about safety before. He noted that committing to and developing a Vision Zero Action Plan opens up the potential for extra grant funding.
City Engineer Dave Wostenberg explained further. “We’re always concerned about any life safety or injuries that are on our roads. We are always looking to improve it,” he said.
Putting together an action plan allows the city to get funding for transportation safety improvements.
“It’s going to be another way where we can get additional funding. And by doing this, we’re kind of saying that this is what our vision is, we do want to reduce fatalities,” Wostenberg noted.
The plan will include working on the “three Es”: Engineering, Education and Enforcement. “It’ll be something that we work closely and improve on the different areas where we’re having the safety issues, and we are doing our quarterly safety meetings with our public safety, fire, and we continue to look at different areas where we can improve safety,” Wostenberg added.
In other action, the council adopted an intergovernmental agreement with regional law enforcement agencies to provide a multiagency critical incident response team.
Effective July 1, 2025, state law will require each law enforcement agency in Arizona to use the state Department of Public Safety Major Incident Division, a regional law enforcement task force, or a separate law enforcement agency to conduct criminal investigations of police critical force incidents.
Due to Yuma County’s remote location and distance from other law enforcement agencies, a regional law enforcement task force will allow for “timely, transparent and impartial criminal investigations of critical force incidents,” staff noted.
The proposed agreement between Yuma, San Luis, Somerton, Wellton, Yuma County and Arizona Western College will allow all regional law enforcement partners to meet the requirements of the state law.
In addition, the council approved the purchase of a fire service apparatus, a Pierce Velocity PUC Pumper, at a cost of $1.2 million from Hughes Fire Equipment of Appleton, Wisconsin.
The engine will seat six firefighters, carry water and needed equipment to combat major fires, emergency medical response, hazardous material responses, technical rescue and automobile extrication responses.
This unit is expected to take about 45 months to build, and staff had requested that the purchase be secure at the current price to avoid a price increase. The city will receive a discount of $15,740 with the payment of $524,677 three months prior to delivery.
Upon delivery, the apparatus will replace Engine 1, a 2009 Pierce Arrow XT. When the new pumper arrives in four years, the 2009 apparatus will move to reserve status and take the place of the 2006 Pierce Arrow XT, which will go to surplus for auction.
Funding for this unit is programmed in the Equipment Replacement Program.