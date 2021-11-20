An hours-long standoff, where shots were fired, ended Friday morning after a man who had barricaded himself inside a residence finally surrendered to Yuma police.
According to Yuma Police Department spokesperson, Officer Christina Fernandez, officers responded to the area of the 2900 block of S. Palo Verde Lane for a disorderly male at approximately 3:48 a.m.
Officer Fernandez said that when officers arrived on scene they made contact with a 32-year-old man, and at some point during the incident shots were fired.
“Officers did fire at him, but the reason is still under investigation,” Officer Fernandez said.
Moments later the man ran into a nearby residence and barricaded himself inside. It is not known at this time if he lived at the location.
The Special Enforcement Team (SET) was then activated and responded to the area, along with hostage negotiators. A perimeter was also established.
After several, in which flash bang grenades and pepper spray canisters were deployed, the man eventually surrendered.
“We made contact with him over the phone and tried talking to him to get him to come out,” officer Fernandez said. “He was responding but not complying with our instructions.”
“The man, whose name has not been released because he has not been booked into custody yet, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Although the incident ended around 10 a.m., officers and detectives were still on scene as of 4 p.m.
The incident is still an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
