Yuma police have arrested a man in connection to the murder last week of a 22-year-old woman from Oregon.
According to Public Safety Technician Ashley McCleney, at approximately 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, Yuma police responded to the area of Avenue 1E and East 88th Street after receiving a report of a dead person.
Upon their arrival on scene, officers located the body of an unidentified female, who was described at the time as being Anglo or Hispanic, 20 to 30 years of age, with brown hair that had red or pink highlights.
She was identified two days later, on Nov. 5, as 22-year-old Kirstion Fish of Oregon.
The following day, at approximately 4:56 a.m., 21-year-old Jorge Aguilar was arrested in connection to Fish’s murder.
Aguilar has been booked into the Yuma County jail on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder.
This case is still under investigation.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to them at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
