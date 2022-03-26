Yuma police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection to a sexual assault that happened over the weekend.
On Sunday, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of East 32nd Street for a report of an intruder who committed a sexual assault.
According to Sgt. Robert Trabue, the initial investigation revealed that a male suspect made entry into a residence and sexually assaulted a female victim.
The suspect then fled the scene.
Investigators from the YPD’s sex crimes unit conducted a follow-up investigation which identified Alfredo Payne as a suspect.
Payne was later located and brought in for questioning.
A search warrant was also conducted at his residence, where police said evidence was recovered.
As a result, Payne on Thursday was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of sexual assault, burglary and trespass.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
