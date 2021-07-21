The Yuma Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly burglarized a storage unit at the StorWise storage facility, located at 3090 S. Avenue 3E.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said the burglary happened sometime between 4 p.m. on June 24 and 9 a.m. on June 25.
The man, along with another individual not pictured, allegedly broke into a storage unit being rented by members of Southwest Wildlife Foundation/Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club.
The loss is estimated at approximately $5,000 worth of items, which were going to be given to children at the organization’s upcoming Youth Fishing and Outdoor Clinic.
In addition to the man’s face, surveillance cameras also captured two pickups driving into the storage unit.
“The vehicles drove in, one following the other,” Franklin said. “Some time later they both drove out.”
Sgt. Franklin said it is not known if the burglars specifically targeted the organization’s storage unit or if other units were burglarized as well.
Anyone with any information on the identity of this person, or persons involved is asked to please call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.