The Yuma Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into the Cornerstone Preschool Wednesday morning and stole items, including children’s medication.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF YUMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Yuma Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to the burglary of a preschool.

The incident happened at approximately 3:27 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at ]Cornerstone Preschool, which is located at 1098 S. 5th Ave.

