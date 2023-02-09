The Yuma Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to the burglary of a preschool.
The incident happened at approximately 3:27 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at ]Cornerstone Preschool, which is located at 1098 S. 5th Ave.
Yuma police have released still photos taken from surveillance cameras of an unidentified man inside the building.
Children’s medication was among some of the items reportedly stolen.
Anyone with any information on the identity of this person is asked to call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Information that leads to an arrest is worth up to a $1,000 reward.