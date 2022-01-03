While 2021 was definitely a challenging year for the Yuma Police Department, it was also a very successful one.
Police Chief Susan Smith said despite the continuing disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages and a slight rise in crime, the YPD was able to accomplish its major goal for the year, which was to receive its state accreditation.
In October the YPD was finally awarded its full accreditation from the Arizona Association of Police Chiefs (AACOP) and the associated Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ALEAP).
“We have talked about doing it for a long time, but never really got it done,” Smith said. “It took a lot of work over the past year. It shows our community that we do everything right.”
The accreditation process, which is voluntary, is a systematic and thorough review of all of the department’s policies, operations and training methods to ensure they meet nationally recognized standards of excellence.
Smith explained that there are many benefits to being accredited, one being that it ensures all of YPD’s officers are following a standard set of procedures, which greatly reduces the department’s liability and risk exposure.
“It also helps to build trust in the community because residents know they are getting the highest quality of service from the police department,” Smith said.
One of the biggest hurdles going into 2022, according to Smith, will be staffing levels, specifically in the areas of retaining officers and filling vacancies.
While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacted many aspects of the YPD’s operations last year, none were more affected than its recruiting.
The pandemic essentially put an end to doing in-person testing and hiring for a significant period of time. As a result, reduced staffing levels won’t be going away anytime soon.
“We are trying to get back to normal hiring,” Smith said. “Trying to find people to fill the vacancies and getting people who want to start working again has been a significant challenge for us.”
The YPD, which is authorized for 167 sworn officers, has been short-handed for the past five years.
Smith added that the best officers she often gets are the people who grew up in Yuma because they already have a connection with the community.
“I want to get the message out that we are made up of people in the community and I need more people from it to step up and consider a career in law enforcement,” Smith said.
She also wanted to stress to anyone considering joining the YPD that it does not experience the negativity that some police departments around the nation have.
“It is not all about going out and chasing bad guys,” Smith said. “While that is part of it, a huge part of being a police officer here is engaging the community and maintaining the special relationship and trust we have with it.”
With many pandemic restrictions having been lifted, schools reopening and fewer people working remotely, it seems as though things are getting back to normal, however, employees getting sick and managing through it will also continue to be an issue in the coming year.
“Everyone started to pick up the pieces of their lives trying to find that normal again,” Smith said. “It feels like it hasn’t stopped though. We still feel like we are waiting to come out of the pandemic,”
Several YPD employees caught the coronavirus last year, some of whom were really sick. While all have recovered and are back to work, they have not been cleared for full duty yet because they are still recovering.
While overall crime statistics remained about the same compared to last year, there was a slight uptick in stolen vehicles and a significant increase in serious and fatal accidents.
In 2020 there were seven fatal accidents compared to 11 in 2021.
“It is significant to me because most, if not all of these, are preventable,” Chief Smith said. “
Homicides were up as well with six last year and nine this year. Two of the murders this year, both of which were solved, were also double homicides.
The only other increases were in armed robberies and catalytic converter thefts.
Burglaries, however, are down from the previous year in which there were 559 compared to 420 this year, a decrease which Smith thinks was due to people still working remotely from their homes.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.