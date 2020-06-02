The Yuma Police Department is asking the community for voluntary compliance in regards to Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order implementing a weeklong curfew in Arizona.
According to that order, which was issued Sunday, all Arizona residents, including Yumans, are prohibited from traveling or being present on any public street or place between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. through June 8.
YPD Spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin said its officers will be enforcing the statewide curfew the same way it did the previous stay-home order, which recently expired, by asking for voluntary compliance.
“It is only for a week. We will be educating the public and asking for their compliance,” Franklin said. “There was complete voluntary compliance for the stay-home order and we are asking for that again. We did not issue any citations or make any arrests.”
An example of this is what happened Sunday during the “I Can’t Breathe Peace Protest,” which was held at the corner of 24th Street and 4th Avenue in response to George Floyd’s death and other incidents of racial violence.
The protest, which drew about 600 people and extended past the 8 p.m. curfew ordered by the governor, was allowed to continue until 10 p.m. after reaching a compromise with Yuma police.
YPD Chief Susan Smith went to the site and spoke with organizers, who after being asked, agreed to end any further demonstrations at 8 p.m.
“While we did not see any issues here in Yuma leading up to this statewide curfew, YPD will enforce the Governor’s Declaration of Emergency with appropriate discretion and education. We are fortunate to have a community that chooses peaceful demonstrations and gatherings, and we stand with those who wish to make their voices heard under the First Amendment in a safe and peaceful manner,” Smith said.
As of Monday afternoon, the City of Yuma has not had rioting leading to arrests nor any enforcement actions of the curfew.
Yuma City Administrator Philip Rodriguez commended the Yuma community for peaceful protests that took place over the May 30-31 weekend.
“Let’s continue to show what a great community Yuma is as we grieve and respond to injustice and inequality, including the tragic death of George Floyd,” Rodriguez said.
He also asked Yuma residents for patience with the governor-mandated emergency declaration, saying, “Please continue to provide encouragement and consideration to one another, let us respect the Governor’s order, and show Arizona, the nation and the world what it means to be a Yuman during this time.”
Spokesperson Lt. Sam Pavlak said the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office will not be enforcing the curfew unless there is a need to do so, such as in the case of a riot.
He said that the sheriff’s office recognizes there has been peaceful protests within the community and those who are participating are encouraged to continue to remain civil while expressing their rights.
Lt. Marco Santana, of the San Luis Police Department, added that while officers will be enforcing the curfew, residents are being asked to stay home.
“Our goal is to educate and hopefully, there will be no need to enforce,” Santana said. “We want to thank the community for their ongoing support and ask for its help.”
He explained that while there have been no incidents within the City of San Luis, the curfew is an important tool for law enforcement to help prevent their communities from experiencing any type of unrest or rioting.
“The main focus is public safety within the community,” Santana said.