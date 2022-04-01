A certain Yuma Police Department patrol car gets a lot of attention whenever it’s driven throughout the city, according to officer Christina Fernandez.
“It’s like you’re constantly driving around town in a parade,” Fernandez said. “People are always noticing it. I just smile and wave.”
The Ford Explorer has been transformed from a black-and -white squad car to a brightly colored eye-catcher for the YPD’s public affairs unit.
The vehicle is now wrapped with several murals of well-known Yuma landmarks, which are intended to showcase the relationship between the police department and the community.
While the entire front half of the vehicle is completely wrapped in a U.S. flag with a badge on the hood, there is a mural of downtown Yuma on the rear passenger side of the vehicle and one of the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge on the rear portion of the driver’s side.
The rear hatch is also emblazoned with a mural of the Yuma Territorial Prison.
“We wanted something that stood out and would represent our department and the community,” Fernandez said. “It is definitely a conversation starter and allows us to have positive interactions with the public.”
Although the decked-out vehicle will be used for public events and special ceremonies, Fernandez stressed that it is still a fully equipped squad car and can still respond to calls for service if needed.
She added the makeover of the squad car did not cost the police department any additional money because the vehicle was already in the fleet and had been in use the past several years.
“It definitely already had some miles on it,” she said.
The murals, which were made from pictures that were taken by city employee Jeff Montgomery and installed by Sign Pro, were also paid for by money already allocated to the budget.
The YPD has had the car for about two weeks now.