A 28-year-old man who Yuma police say drowned in a canal on Monday has been identified.
The man, identified as Jose Jesus Velasco, was reported missing from San Luis on Jan. 24.
Sgt. Lori Franklin, of the Yuma Police Department, said the initial investigation showed no signs of foul play, but noted Velasco’s death is still an open investigation.
Velasco’s family and the San Luis Police Department have been notified.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 1:37 p.m. officers responded to the area of South Avenue 3E and 48th Street to a report of a deceased person located in the canal.
The body was found by workers from the Yuma Mesa Irrigation District.
The YPD’s dive team was called to the scene and recovered Velasco’s body.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
