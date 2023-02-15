The Yuma Police Department has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash last week as 42-year-old Dale Mallet.
At approximately 10:41 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of an injury collision at County 14th Street and Avenue A.
The initial investigation revealed that prior to the crash, Mallet was driving a motorcycle westbound on County 14th Street.
At the intersection, his motorcycle was struck by a 2022 Toyota Avalon being driven by a 60-year-old woman, who police said ran a red light while traveling south on Avenue A.
Mallet, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The female driver of the Toyota Avalon was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the collision.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.