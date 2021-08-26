Yuma police have released the names of the two people killed in Tuesday morning’s double homicide.
They have been identified as 25-year-old Tamacia Wilder and her 2-year-old son Roy Wilder.
The preliminary cause of death appears to have been severe blunt force trauma.
According to Yuma Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin, Wilder and Trevon Wilhite, the suspect arrested in connection to the murders, knew each other.
The extent of their relationship, however, is still being investigated.
At approximately 4:24 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of S. Magnolia Avenue for a report of a suicidal subject.
When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male and the bodies of an adult female and male juvenile.
The adult male, identified as Wilhite, was detained and the YPD’s Investigative Unit was called to the scene.
Wilhite was unarmed at the time and taken into custody without incident.
He was later booked into the Yuma County jail on two counts of premeditated 1st-degree murders and is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Wilhite is scheduled to be arraigned in Yuma Justice Court Thursday afternoon, at which time he will be informed if a criminal complaint has been filed against him and the offenses, if any, that he is being charged with.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.