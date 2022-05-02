Yuma police responded to a report of an aggravated assault early Sunday morning in which one person was shot.
According to Sgt. Robert Trabue, the incident happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of 11th Street and Avenue A.
A 17-year-old male, who had been shot in the vicinity, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers also found casings and projectiles in the area, as well as damage to a residence and a vehicle.
The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived.
This is an active investigation and no suspects have been identified as of the time.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.