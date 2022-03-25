Yuma police are looking for the suspect or suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
According to Officer Christina Fernandez, at approximately 3:41 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of North Madison Avenue for a report of an aggravated assault.
Upon their arrival on scene, officers found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds, who was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect or suspects, however, had already fled the scene.
This is an active investigation and no suspects have been identified as of the time.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to pcall the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
